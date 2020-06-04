The words of Jose Alvarez’s eight-year-old brother, when the Collinsville family was talking over dinner about the death of George Floyd, still ring in his ears.
It was about the state of the country in light of Floyd dying May 25 when a police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.
Alvarez talked about his brother’s reaction to Floyd’s death Thursday during a demonstration at the intersection of Rives and Greensboro Road. His sign, black letters on brown cardboard, read “Why are we still fighting for equality??? Black lives matter.”
“I’m Hispanic, so I’ve also faced racism … so I don’t believe that this is what this country is about. My eight-year-old brother at the dinner table the other day, he said, ‘If that’s the case, then why is this called the United States of America? ‘cause it’s not united.’ And if that came out of the mouth of an eight-year-old, what does that mean about our country?"
Alvarez was one of about 20 holding a demonstration on the corner of Greensboro and Rives Roads, part of the same group who demonstrated there on Tuesday and have another demonstration planned for Saturday.
Each time the traffic lights changed, the cars passing by in waves beeped loudly and repeatedly. The drivers waved and cheered at demonstrators, who waved back and smiled at them.
Terrilynn Lynn Bancroft of Martinsville carried a sign that read “Enough.”
Of the sign, she said "I’m pretty sure that 90% of us Americans have had enough of the racism, and we’re all sick and tired of black people not being treated the same way and cops murdering innocent and unarmed people."
Garrett Bailey of Eden, N.C., said, “I came out as a queer human as a way to show support to black people who face senseless violence. This isn’t just about George [Floyd]. It’s about other people who have been killed by police, not just black people but white people too, but you still see black people who are constantly being slaughtered by police who are corrupt and racist.
The group chanted occasionally, with one man leading through an orange megaphone: “No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!” and “Silence is violence.”
Angus Hobson, who lives “between Collinsville and Ridgeway,” brought a Revolutionary War-era flag with a circle of stars in a blue field “because people need to see that we’re pro-American."
"This is what this country is about is equality, and that’s what this flag stands for," he said. "We flew it in the Revolution and the Union flew it in the Civil War.”
A woman behind him interjected, “This is the new revolution.”
“Yeah," Hobson added. "This is the new revolution, exactly."
Protest co-organizer Lydia Hachbart of Fieldale e carried a neon green poster-board sign with the group’s name: “Martinsville Protest.”
Their protest began as a Facebook group formed in reaction to a friend starting her own protest.
“We’re doing a movement for the Black Lives Matter," she said. "Even though we’re a small town, that doesn’t mean that we can’t stand up for what we believe in."
They plan to hold the demonstrations on a regular basis for an undetermined amount of time, she said, and anyone interested in joining them can find out the locations and times on their Facebook page.
“We strictly are very peaceful. No violence,” she said. “If you plan on doing something stupid, we don’t want you to come.”
Thursday’s demonstration began at 11 a.m. and went on until 7 p.m.
About 200 people participated in the group’s first demonstration, held Monday at the same location. About 50 people are members of the group’s Facebook page.
Most of the people in the first demonstration “came for the seven-minute kneel mainly,” Hachbart said. About 30 to 35 people remained with the demonstration for several hours, including when the group moved a few miles down the road to the intersection with Commonwealth Boulevard, where they stayed for about three hours.
The community seems supportive of their efforts, the group said, except for one man in car who shouted out complaints.
“We usually get a decent amount of honks,” Hackbart said. “People bring us water cases … people brought us like, eight pizzas, a bunch of water, cookies, lots of support. Mostly support.”
The next demonstration is tentatively scheduled for 2-7 p.m. Saturday in the same place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.