Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT FRANKLIN, HENRY, AND PATRICK UNTIL 615 PM EDT. AT 509 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR CHARITY, MOVING SOUTH AT 15 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKY MOUNT... WOOLWINE... BASSETT... FERRUM... AND ENDICOTT. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.