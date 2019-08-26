Mike Looney has raced his way into Victory Lane ten times this season at Motor Mile Speedway.
Now, he’s racing his way into the track’s record books.
Looney, driving for Stuart-based team Billy Martin Racing, became the third Motor Mile Speedway-era racer to tally double-digit Late Model wins in a single season following a sweep of Saturday night’s CMC Supply TWIN 50s presented by WFXR News.
Nine double-digit winning seasons have been recorded in the Late Model division since the Radford track changed ownership in 2004. Eight-time Late Model track champion Philip Morris logged four consecutive double-digit winning seasons from 2005 to 2008. Lee Pulliam, a five-time Late Model track champion, has also tallied four double-digit winning seasons. Pulliam established the track’s NASCAR-sanctioned era (1988-present) record for most wins in a single season with 16 Late Model triumphs in 2011. Pulliam accrued an 80% winning percentage that season.
Looney boasts a 71% winning percentage through 14 races. Looney’s ten wins in 14 starts ranks second only to Pulliam, who compiled 11 wins in 14 starts in 2011 and ’15.
“This season has surpassed our goals and expectations. We’ve always just picked up the scraps from what Philip and Lee didn’t win,” Looney told track officials after Saturday's win. “This is a dream come true. Twenty-five years of hard work and experience, coupled with good equipment…. We always wondered what we could do, and now we know. This is unbelievable.”
Looney rallied from 10th on the 15-car grid to win the 50-lap opener by 0.966 seconds over Morris. Looney capitalized on the event’s lone caution on Lap 18, overtaking Morris for the top spot eight laps after the restart. Kres Vandyke rounded out the podium, with Kyle Dudley and Bryan Reedy placing fourth and fifth, respectively.
Looney and the No. 87 Billy Martin Racing team saved their best for last.
Relegated to last place on the 13-car grid per Motor Mile Speedway’s Consecutive Wins Policy, Looney swiftly knifed his way through the field and surged into the lead on lap 15. He led the remainder of the nightcap uncontested, besting Morris by a substantial 2.897 seconds at the finish. Dudley placed third. Reedy and Vandyke rounded out the top five in a caution-free race that featured four different leaders.
It was a pivotal night for Looney and Morris at Motor Mile Speedway. Both drivers are in contention for the 2019 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national championship. Morris, who entered the night second in the national standings, was succinct following the pair of runner-up finishes.
“We just missed it bad,” Morris said. “That’s what happens when you get behind and you’re struggling; you make big swings, and either you’re a hero or a zero. We came up short tonight.”
Looney entered the twinbill trailing national leader Peyton Sellers by 18 points. The pair of victories will bolster Looney’s points total significantly. In addition to the points accrued from the wins, NASCAR awards bonus points to winners who start worse than fourth on the grid. Looney collected eight bonus points by virtue of his starting positions Saturday night.
This season, Looney has started seventh or worse in nine of his ten Motor Mile Speedway victories.
“It’s huge,” Looney said when asked about the magnitude of the twinbill sweep. "It doesn’t matter whether we win this national championship or not. Obviously, we’re going to try. But after this year, we already feel like champions.”
Motor Mile Speedway will conclude the season on September 7 with another twin Late Model 50 lap set.
Pulliam makes it four in a row at South Boston Speedway
By Mike Smith
Special to the Bulletin
Former NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national champion Lee Pulliam continued his recent domination of South Boston Speedway Saturday night, winning the 100-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division race that headlined the NASCAR Late Model 100 racing program.
The win was Pulliam's fourth straight win at the 0.4-mile oval and his sixth win of the season at South Boston Speedway.
A restart with four laps to go set up one of the most intense late-race sprints of the season, with Pulliam taking the lead on the last lap and edging defending track champion and former NASCAR national champion Peyton Sellers, of Danville, by a car length at the finish.
The win marked a great recovery by Pulliam who spun with 15 laps to go in the race after contact from Trey Crews as they battled for the lead on a restart. Pulliam restarted the race from the fifth spot while Trey Crews was penalized by track NASCAR officials and forced to restart the race from the back of the field.
Pulliam quickly made his way to the front of the field, taking advantage of two late caution periods, one on lap 95 and one on lap 97, to position himself for a run at the win.
Scott held the lead on the final restart, only to be shuffled back to third place on the final lap as Pulliam muscled his way into the lead and Sellers followed to capture the runner-up spot.
The race featured five lead changes among three drivers with Pulliam leading the race on three occasions.
Racing will return to South Boston Speedway on September 7 for the GCR Presents LS Tractor USA NASCAR Late Model T-75.