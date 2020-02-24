By Cara Cooper
STUART — Patrick County and Glenvar’s girls basketball teams each tried to play very different styles of game Monday in Stuart in the first round of the Region 2C tournament.
The quick Highlanders wanted a fast-paced, up-and-down game, and for two quarters they controlled the pace against Patrick County. But in the second half the powerful Cougars did what they do best — dominated on the boards and scored when they needed to down low and at the free throw line.
The Cougars overcame a 12-point deficit and defeated Glenvar 58-53 to advance to the tournament quarterfinals.
Glenvar, the No. 10 seed in the tournament, led 33-22 at the half. Patrick County freshman Missy Hazard and junior Sierra Hubbard helped eliminate that deficit, with Hazard knocking down two 3-pointers, and Hubbard adding a 3-point play and another layup to cut the Highlanders’ lead to 39-38 with 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Hubbard added an offensive rebound and two free throws to give the Cougars the lead, but Glenvar responded with a 7-0 run to go into the fourth up 46-40.
Hazard again proved to be a problem from beyond the arc, knocking down two more 3s to again give PC a 48-46 lead early in the fourth. The Cougars wouldn’t relinquish it either, scoring 18 points in the fourth, including going 8-for-14 from the free throw line.
Patrick County had 14 rebounds in the second half, seven on the offensive glass. The Cougars scored seven second-chance points in the fourth quarter.
Hubbard scored a game-high 25 points, going 13-for-17 from the foul line. Hazard added 16 points, with five made 3-pointers. Logan McGhee added nine points.
Rhyan Harris led Glenvar with 15 points. Olivia Harris added 14. Glenvar finishes the season 11-11.
Patrick County (15-8), the No. 7 seed in the tournament, will move on to face No. 2 Gretna tonight. Tip off at Gretna High School is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Patrick County 58, Glenvar 53
GHS 13 20 13 7 — 53 PCHS 16 6 18 18 — 58
Patrick County: S. Gonzales 4; A. Epperson 4; M. Hazard 16; S. Hubbard 25; L. McGhee 9
Glenvar: S. McCulley 1; S. Luper 2; O. Harris 14; M. Donaldson 9; K. Thompson 4; R. Harris 15; K. King 8
3-pointers: PCHS — Hazard 5; GHS — O.
