(Editor's Note: As a look back at the 2010s decade, the Bulletin will be re-running stories about high school state championships in our area during that time. This story originally ran on May 2, 2016)
Bassett sprinter Josh Pearson has seen the highs and the lows during his career as a Bengals track star.
Monday, Pearson’s track career was again at a high point, reaching its peak with the senior signing his letter of intent to run at DePaul University in Chicago in the fall.
Pearson won two state championships in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash as a sophomore, but missed much of his junior year outdoor season due to injury. The Bengal has been running competitively since 7th grade, and said the signing was the completion of a dream he’s had for four years. He chose DePaul because of its campus in the heart of the Windy City, and because he felt like the coaches really wanted him to be a part of the program.
“When I met the coaching staff and the whole team they just made me feel like I was welcome and I was already part of the team. I like the campus and being in an urban area, it was nice,” he said. “I’m most excited about the change of scenery. And just a chance to run at the collegiate level, that’s exciting too.”
“It’s like a dream come true. It’s always been a goal of mine to run at the collegiate level. It’s been a goal of mine since freshman year so to finally have it happen, it’s great,” he added.
DePaul is a member of the Big East conference. The Blue Demons finished fourth in the outdoor conference championship last year, and third in the indoor conference meet in February.
Pearson won the 2014 4A outdoor track state championship in the 100 meter dash after running a 10.84. That same year he also won the 200 meter dash after running a 21.30, a Virginia state meet record. That summer he also competed in the New Balance Outdoor National Meet, winning the 100 meter dash Emerging Elite race.
His junior year he battled a hamstring injury at the end of the indoor track season, but still finished third in the 100 meter dash, and second at the New Balance Outdoor National Meet in the Emerging Elite race.
After coming back from those injuries, Pearson said he knows the setbacks are behind him for good and he feels like he can make an immediate impact for the Blue Demons.
“I’m definitely ready. I’m over all those setbacks,” he said. “Right now I’m on the comeback and coming back to where I was so going into this fall quarter for college I’ll definitely be ready to go and compete and help my team out right away.”
Bassett head track coach Katrina Perry said the thing about Pearson that makes him stand out is the hours of work he’s put in to not only get back to the state level of competition but also help his teammates want to get there too.
“He’s been a great athlete. He has the work ethic,” Perry said. “He achieved a lot of success early and you know with some kids they would have a little cockiness about it, but not Josh. It’s made him just want to strive for more, and that’s what you want from any athlete, not to have the superman complex but to say ‘hey, I’ve reached that goal but let me set another one’ and to continue to want to achieve.”
“He’ll be a great asset to them because he can get it individually, he’ll go out, he knows the things he needs to do as far as to get himself prepared and then as far as team wise he’s a great teammate because he motivates other students to want to get to that particular level,” she added.
Pearson credited Perry, as well as his individual track coach in Greensboro, Jonathan Sherbourne, with helping him to get to where he is.
After winning two state championships and getting a college scholarship to continue his career, Pearson said there’s still things he’d like to do before his high school track days are done.
“I’d like to finish how I did my sophomore year,” he said. “I’d like to go to states and be a repeat state champion and then go to nationals and place well, run a good time.”
Even though Chicago is 700 miles away from Bassett, Perry said she has no doubt that Henry County hasn’t heard the last of Pearson’s track career.
“He’s going to do great. He’s going to do phenomenal. He has a great work ethic, he’s going to be able to balance academics and athletics so we will hear great things about him,” Perry said. “Being at a school of that nature he’s going to be a great standout. We’re very proud of him.”
