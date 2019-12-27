RICHMOND — Stepping onto the court for the VISAA Division III state championship game is nothing new for the Carlisle girls basketball team. On Saturday, the Lady Chiefs were playing for their fourth consecutive state title.
In the previous three title games, Carlisle won by at least 20 points. Against Timberlake Christian Saturday, that wasn’tt the case. The Lady Tornadoes led for most of the game, and Carlisle trailed 29-23 with 4:35 to go in the fourth quarter.
But the Lady Chiefs closed the game on a 12-2 run, and took their final lead with 1:33 to go in regulation of regulation on the way to a 35-31 win and a fourth straight state championship.
“We made history today,” said Carlisle Head Coach Mancino Craighead. “No one at Carlisle School has won four state championships back-to-back-to-back-to-back.”
It wasn’t until Carlisle senior Erika Carter hit a floater in the lane with a little over three minutes to go in the fourth that Carlisle began playing its style of basketball and executing at the level its been accustomed to. The defense came up with steals on four straight Timberlake possessions, which led to two more buckets from Carter and later the go-ahead basket from senior Victoria Belcher with 1:00 left.
Laya Young got the ball after a missed Timberlake free throw with 16 seconds left and dribbled out the remaining seconds and the Lady Chiefs leapt for joy as the buzzer sounded.
“It was mixed emotions,” said Belcher, who along with Carter and Young has been part of all four championships. “I didn’t know if I wanted to cry or smile, jump, laugh. I just didn’t know.”
“Every single emotion just poured over me,” Carter said. “I was happy. I was sad that this is my last game and I’m not a very emotional person, but just to know that we worked so hard and we won our fourth state championship was just amazing.”
While the players and assistant coaches were celebrating by the bench in front of the fans, Craighead was off to the side by himself hunched over with his hands on his knees. He said that was the moment he just lost all control of his emotions. And it wasn’t because of the win, it was because it was the final game he coached the five seniors — Carter, Belcher, Young, Kayla McGhee and Cinnamon Stanfield.
“I didn’t even think about the championship itself. All I thought about was losing those five girls because they’ve been there for me, I’ve been there for them and that’s all I thought about because I’m going to miss them,” he said while wiping tears away. “They’ve been like my daughters… just to hear their excitement, to see the smiles on their face, that’s more gratifying than any championship.”
He was quick to place all of the credit on the team.
“I’m just so happy for the girls. It’s not me. I go out and try to lead them to do the right things, but it’s more on them,” he said. “A coach can take credit all he wants, but if you don’t have the kids ... it’s null and void … I’m just happy for those girls because they are the ones that put the work in and they executed when they needed to.”
The win sat with each player differently. There was a lot of joy, but also some sadness.
“For me being a senior it’s really tough because I’m going to miss all my teammates,” Young said. “We were all a family. We were so close… We’ve been together since we won the first state championship. It’s just hard.”
“It’s unbelievable,” Belcher said. “It’ll probably hit me tomorrow.”
“Right now, I’m speechless,” Carter said. “This is an amazing feeling and I’m just so glad that I was able to win my fourth state championship with the teammates that I have.”
No matter the emotion, the Lady Chiefs left Richmond at the state champions for the fourth straight season.
History accomplished.
