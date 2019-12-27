One goal, one mindset, one dream: to become state champions.
Carlisle School’s girls basketball team did just that Saturday, accomplishing what it set out to do from the start of the season in late November. The Chiefs defeated No. 1 Williamsburg Christian Academy 60-39 to win the VISAA Division III state championship at St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville. The No. 2 seed Chiefs ended the season 23-3 while Williamsburg Christian finished 25-4.
Carlisle played masterful defense all game, following up Friday’s 63-43 semifinal win over Amelia Academy nicely. It was the Chiefs’ fifth state title in girls basketball and the first since March 1, 2008 when they beat Miller School 40-23. Carlisle won three straight titles from 2004-06.
Chiefs coach Mancino Craighead last won a state championship as an assistant for Jeff Adkins on the boys side in 2009 when Carlisle defeated Covenant. Saturday was a different feeling all together, he said — now as a head coach.
“It’s a little different to win one on your own. (Yesterday) morning I woke up with the butterflies and couldn’t eat, and my nerves were getting to me,” Craighead said. “But once that game started it was just like we were in the gym again. I couldn’t help but to release the tears when I knew we had the game in hand.”
Senior Miranda Crockett was her usual self, leading the Carlisle attack with a game-high 22 points. She helped put a dagger in the Eagles during the fourth quarter, scoring half her points in the final period. Junior Sydney Davis added 12 points while fellow guards Kyndall Allred and Tyeisha Williams chipped in with 6 points apiece.
“All of our guards had a great game, and we were all on point tonight,” Crockett said.
“Their guards are amazing,” said Williamsburg Christian coach Donovan Bridgeforth. “They got to the hoop, and it seemed like every shot they put up was going in. They’re just a solid team all around and played like a state champion.”
The Carlisle perimeter players made their presence known more so defensively. The Chiefs’ trapping-press defense helped speed up the tempo of the game, forcing a litany of Eagle turnovers. Bridgeforth said the press took his team out of the rhythm that enabled the Eagles to take a 12-10 lead in the first quarter.
Craighead said in order to win Saturday his team had to play sound defense, and they did. A defense-infused 12-3 run broke the final tie of the game in the second quarter as Carlisle took a 26-17 lead with 1:59 left in the half. The Chiefs never gave it back.
“We knew we could run them, and that’s all coach had us do in practice — running, running and conditioning,” Williams said. “If no one can run faster than us, then no one will be able to beat us.”
Williams scored all six of her points in the quarter. She had a scary moment, however, when she came down hard on her left ankle while trying to grab a defensive rebound with 4:11 left in the third quarter. After getting it checked out, she returned almost eight minutes later during the next quarter to a rousing ovation from the Carlisle faithful.
Carlisle’s post tandem of freshman Erika Carter and Morgan Allred had the dubious task of controlling Williamsburg junior forward Imani Bryant. The 6-foot-1 post player finished with 14 points but was kept in check for most of the game, scoring just three field goals. Bryant entered the game averaging better than 19 points. Guard Charnissa Chillers led the Eagles in scoring with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.
“Once (Bryant) gets it in the paint, it’s too late. So we had to battle, push and shove and really lean on her,” Craighead said. “Whoever was on her side had to help Erika and Morgan out. I thought the girls executed the game plan on her awesomely.”
Craighead said Morgan Allred – an eighth-grader who plays for the nationally ranked 14U AAU Greensboro Gators – played fearless basketball in her first state tournament finals appearance. She had all 10 of her points over the middle two quarters. She teamed up with older sister Kyndall in the third quarter, combining for 10 of the team’s 13 points, helping keep a comfortable lead at 45-30 after three quarters.
“I was not nervous, and this whole weekend I prepared myself for it,” Allred said. “When I noticed (Carter) needed help, I’d be there, and if I needed it, she’d have my back.
“I love playing with my sister, and this was exciting,” she added. “We told each other that we had to give it our all and keep each other together.”
A 7-0 Williamsburg run late in the fourth quarter was the most momentum the Eagles could muster after holding their first-quarter lead. After bringing the score to 51-37, the Chiefs responded with a 9-0 run of their own, scoring 9 of the game’s final 11 points to seal the win.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
