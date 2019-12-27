RICHMOND — Carlisle walked into the gym at The Steward School Saturday afternoon looking to win a third straight VISAA Division III state championship.
Things were close early on, but the Lady Chiefs kept the pressure on for 32 minutes and won their third consecutive state championship in convincing fashion, 59-31 over Christ Chapel Academy.
“It feels great. We put the work in the past three years and this is the result of hard work,” Carlisle head coach Mancino Craighead said. “A lot of people can try to discredit what we’ve accomplished, but you still can’t take away those three state championships.”
“Nothing in the world could feel better than this,” Carlisle senior Tyeisha Williams said.
Williams, the lone senior on the roster, was unable to play in last year’s state title win due to an injury. Williams came back in her senior year and help guide the Lady Chiefs back to the promised land.
Williams closed her Carlisle career out with 11 points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds.
But, it wasn’t just one player, or two, in Craighead’s words that won this game.
“We were a team. It wasn’t one player or two players that we could attribute all this success this year to,” he said. “It was a team effort. They all bought into the system, they put the work in and I’m just proud of those girls.”
Carlisle led 13-7 after the first quarter, but began taking control of the game in the second quarter when they went on an 8-1 run to push the lead to 21-8. The Lions cut the lead to 21-13, but Carlisle closed the half on a 9-2 run to lead 30-15.
Erika Carter scored nine of her game-high 13 points in the first half. Her size and length caused issues for the Lions all game long. The junior center added 13 rebounds and seven blocked shots in the win.
“I don’t think there was a moment in the game (that we felt that we had control), I think it was before the game,” Craighead said. “We felt like that if we could put a lot of pressure on their guards that they would have some troubles trying to score.”
That’s exactly what happened.
The Lady Chiefs collected 15 steals on the afternoon. That defensive pressure helped build a 42-22 lead late in the third quarter and a 44-26 lead after three quarters.
Williams struggled with foul trouble and sat most of the third quarter, but eight points from Laya Young along with buckets from Erika Carter and free throws from Victoria Belcher helped preserve the lead.
“I was a little worried initially when Tyeisha got her fourth foul, but I knew someone was going to step up,” Craighead said.
“It was a little frustrating to get those four fouls, but once I came off I knew my girls were going to keep it up,” Williams said. “They came out playing harder… I was upset, but I knew my girls were going to do it for me.”
Carlisle put the game on ice with a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter and in the final couple of minutes Craighead began substituting his starters out of the game one-by-one to let the crowd embrace each player.
The game seemed even sweeter for the team after Friday’s thrilling semifinal.
The Lady Chiefs secured their spot in Saturday’s title game with a 57-56 overtime win in the semifinal against Timberlake.
Down 45-40 early in the fourth quarter on Friday, Carter and Williams scored on back-to-back possessions, and Williams stole the ensuing inbounds for another easy layup to help Carlisle regain the lead with 5:30 to play.
Williams assisted on two more clutch baskets in the fourth, once on a 3-pointer by Victoria Belcher and again inside to Daisy Harris to tie the score at 53 with 40 seconds remaining in regulation.
Williams, who scored her 1,000th career point in the semifinal after finishing with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals, fouled out in the overtime period, leaving underclassmen Belcher, Laya Young and Kayla McGhee to pick up the slack in crunch time.
“Especially with Tyeisha fouling out, Laya and Victoria stepped up huge for us and Kayla McGhee came off the bench and got us an extra possession. It was just a total team effort and I’m just so proud of these girls and I’m looking forward to what tomorrow holds,” Craighead said on Friday.
Little did he know on Friday that Saturday would hold so much.
It was emotional as time wound down on Saturday afternoon, but there was no more emotional embrace than when Williams came out of the game and embraced her head coach. Craighead even got emotional talking about it after the game.
“There were no words, it was more like a sense of relief because we talked about coming into this season that it was going to be her senior year and (this was) her last game and I just wanted her to go out as a champion,” he said with tears streaming down his face. “She’s given me everything she’s got for four years and I just appreciate everything.
“I’m just so proud that I can say that I had a part of her development as a person, not just as an athlete,” he continued. “It’s just a special bond and I’ll always cherish that and I’ll always love Tyeisha.”
When the final buzzer sounded it was pure joy on the Carlisle bench and in the stands. All nine Lady Chiefs got the opportunity to play and eight of them registered at least two points in the state championship win.
“When you can have one-through-nine…come in and have an opportunity to play a state championship game you have to be proud,” Craighead said. “I’m very, very proud… I’m just so proud of all these girls because they gave me everything they had.”
Craighead said he couldn’t have imagined making it back to a third consecutive championship game, but to get back and to win it?
“The third time is even sweeter,” he said.
