Carlisle’s girls basketball team claimed its second consecutive VISAA Division III State Championship on Saturday afternoon at Richard Bland College with a 58-44 win over Richmond Christian School.
“Man those girls surpassed every expectation that I had for them coming into this season,” an emotional Carlisle head coach Mancino Craighead said. “Part of the motivation coming into this season was to prove everyone wrong that last year wasn’t all about Miranda (Crockett)…I knew we were going to have some ups and some downs and growing pains, but I told them ‘if you stick together, stay together as a family and you go out there and play the way you’ve been taught, anything is possible.’”
On Saturday, Carlisle was able to deal with the pressure of repeating and deliver a signature performance on the way to the 2015-16 title.
The Chiefs led 15-8 after the first quarter and scored 16 of their first 19 points in the paint.
By halftime, Carlisle had stretched out a 27-19 lead behind 9 points from Morgan Allred.
In the third quarter, the Lady Chiefs broke the game open. Erika Carter and Sydney Davis combined for a 9-2 run in the first 4 minutes of the second half. Carter scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second half. Carter posted 20 rebounds on the game, as well.
Junior point guard Tyeisha Williams did not play in the championship game after injuring her knee in the semifinal. Williams was named an all-Blue Ridge Conference performer last week.
“We watched them (Richmond Christian School) play (Friday) and we felt like it would be a really good game,” Criaghead said. “Tyeisha (Williams) went down (Friday) and we kind of had a feeling last night that she wouldn’t be able to play. That scared me a little bit. But I talked to those reserves like Laya Young, Vicky Belcher, and Kayla McGee and I told them ‘you guys are going to have to step up.’ I think, for the most part, they did that.”
Carter and Craighead said that the gameplan for Saturday was built around pounding the paint.
“Coach (Craighead) is always working with us, making sure that we know how to be big and to play strong,” Carter said. “Then, we came to this game and to the playoffs he told us (Carter and Allred) to dominate it and we wanted to make sure that we took care of business and did what we had to do for the team.”
“Erika and Morgan, I just love both of those girls to death, just as well as my other girls, but they were the difference,” Craighead said. “They dominated in the post and that’s what I’ve been preaching to them all year long and they did that.”
In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs maintained their lead behind more dominance in the paint and good free throw shooting. Carlisle led by as many as 17 points in the final frame.
“When you have a group of girls that believe in what you’re teaching them and what you’re coaching them you know you can do anything,” Craighead said. “We pray all the time together as a team and I always say ‘a team that prays together stays together’ and that was one of our mottos coming into the season…The last two games Erika has said (two) of the most powerful prayers I’ve ever heard in my life and we overcame everything and we are back-to-back state champions.”
Allred scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the game, while Davis, a senior, scored 11 points, dished out 4 assists and snagged 4 steals.
The lady Chiefs advanced to the championship game with a 47-36 win over Timberlake Christian on Friday.
“I think this is the start of something great. We’re young and we’re still developing and I believe that there is nowhere but up from here,” Carter said. “As a team we are so grateful to everybody who helped us get this far and I would just like to say that we have amazing coaches who have always supports us. All the glory goes to God, for without him none of this would be possible.”
Craighead will have a chance at the schools second three-peat, as Carlisle loses only two seniors, Davis and Kyndall Allred. Allred finished the game with one point, six rebounds and five assists.
“Sometimes as their coach, I forget how young we are,” Craighead said. “We are going to lose two great seniors that I am really going to miss because they’ve been there for me through thick and thin. But, we still have a young group that Erika will be a junior next year and Tyeisha, of course, will be a senior but everyone else down are sophomores and freshmen and we had two eighth graders out there (Saturday).”
“I go back to the game three years ago against LCA where they beat us by 85 and that’s one of the things that I stressed to Sydney and Kyndall all the time ‘remember that feeling. We don’t want to go back to that,’” Craighead continued. “I think those (two) girls, they were an extension of me on and off the court, in school, out of school — they’re always trying to teach the young girls the right way of doing things and I’m just so proud of those two young ladies, I really am.”
The win gives Craighead two state titles in his first seven years as the head girls coach at Carlisle. He also won two titles as an assistant to former Carlisle boys basketball coach Jeff Adkins.
The Chiefs (21-7) have now won six state titles in girls basketball since 2003.
“I honestly, coming into the season, didn’t know what to expect but I knew we had some support from the school and administration,” Craighead said. “I just appreciate the support for these young ladies because they deserve all the accolades they are receiving right now. I just hope that we can continue the success that Sydney and Kyndall have started.”
