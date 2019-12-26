By Bulletin Staff Report
Four swimmers from the Piedmont District competed in the Virginia High School League state swim meet on Friday and Saturday, and Carlisle swimmer Claire Adkins won the 200-yard freestyle event at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state swim meet.
Adkins swam her state-champion race in a personal best time of 1:52.62. Her preliminary time was 1:55.65. Adkins was behind in the race and caught the leader after 150 yards, then passed her in the final 50 yards.
“It’s pretty amazing to end your senior year with a state championship,” Adkins said. “I’ve always wanted to win one after competing for last five years in the VIS state championships.”
Adkins also swam the 500-yard free finals and almost broke five minutes.
She finished in third place with a time of 5:00.85
“I dropped two seconds and it was a personal best time,” Adkins said. “My coach said I should have taken the race out a little faster to break 5:00. The last 50 (yards), I pulled ahead, but she got me on a bad turn, my final turn, it was a really close race. I’m very happy I dropped my time, even though I wanted to break five minutes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.