RICHMOND – It’s been four years in the making. The Carlisle Chiefs have made it to the VISAA Division II state semifinals four years in a row and Saturday marked the team’s second straight championship game appearance.
Alejandro Estrada scored the game’s only goal in the 61st minute and that was enough for the Chiefs to hold off arch rival North Cross to win the program’s first ever soccer state championship.
“I don’t think it’s all hit me yet,” said Carlisle head coach Jeff Lochrie. “But it’s amazing for the guys, for Carlisle, for the parents, for the fans, for the school, for the community, for the alumni, for everybody’s who’s been trying to do it and all the support and everybody coming back. Words cannot describe the emotion that I feel to finally get this thing done.”
“We deserved it,” Estrada said. “The most important thing is we worked as a team. We left everything (on the field). We showed we had heart… this is going to be remembered for the rest of our lives.”
The top-seeded Raiders began the game with all of the possession and it led to a number of chances in the box, but that final touch just wasn’t there. North Cross attempted nine shots in the first half, but only two of them required a save by Carlisle keeper Segundo Ramos.
“At this stage of the season it’s all about minimizing your mistakes and maximize your opportunities and today we just didn’t take care of our opportunities,” said North Cross head coach James Brown.
The No. 2 Chiefs didn’t even attempt a shot until the 37th minute and only three shots total in the first half. That all changed in the second half, as Carlisle flipped the field and kept possession in their attacking third.
“I think the first half we came out a little timid and at halftime we just talked about taking risks,” Lochrie said. “I think the second half the guys decided to start trying to take some risks and trying to get forward and get numbers forward and step up and not just try to defend and I think it showed by us getting a goal. We got numbers into the box and our go-to guy did what he’s done all year and gave us the 1-0 victory.”
“We knew going into the game that (Estrada) was the person that we needed to take care of,” Brown said. “I thought we did a decent job on him. Unfortunately he got free that one time and he took advantage of his opportunity.”
Estrada’s goal came on a feed from Will Johnston down the left side of the box. Estrada maneuvered through a number of North Cross defenders, spun around and struck one low with his left foot for the goal.
“It means everything to me,” Johnston said of the win. “I love every one of my teammates. We all deserve it. We worked so hard this season and I’m so glad we won.”
A number of the Chiefs players were in Richmond at this time a year ago when Carlisle lost in penalty kicks in the title game. To come back the next year and get the job done had a number of members of the team in tears after the game, including senior Pablo Crespo.
“This game was everything to me,” Crespo said. “My last game as a Chief, my last game with these guys that I love so much and my last game representing what I am as a soccer player so I’m really glad I won my last game and I’m so happy we made it like this, 1-0 against North Cross and in the final with all of our hearts.”
For North Cross, it’s the second consecutive season that their season ends at the hands of Carlisle, after the Chiefs defeated the Raiders also in dramatic fashion in the state semifinals a year ago. Brown said it’s games like this that build character.
“You hope that it’s going to build a little more character,” Brown said of his players. “It’s going to sting for a little bit, but we’ve got to learn from it and hopefully next year we can make it back to this point again.”
Lochrie has said a number of times that it was only fitting that if Carlisle were to win a soccer title, the team would have to go through North Cross. That’s exactly what it took this year.
“They’ve had our number since I’ve been here. I think they had our number before I got here. Their name has been all over that trophy,” Lochrie said. “It’s about time Carlisle takes over and we put our name on it for the first time and hopefully that’s only one of many to come.”
