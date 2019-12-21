(Editor's Note: As a look back at the 2010s decade, the Bulletin will be re-running stories about high school state championships in our area during that time. This story originally ran on December 12, 2015)
Magna Vista’s fans had the visitor’s side of the stadium at Liberty University almost full when there was still 45 minutes until kickoff in Saturday’s State Championship game.
There was no doubt that Warrior Nation came out in a big way to support Magna Vista in their quest for a second straight championship, and the players said they fed off of that energy.
“It’s a big help especially when you’re down and something doesn’t quite go right. Just to have them cheer you on. And you can hear it all the way on the field, especially when you have to ask your quarterback what was the play twice or three times,” said Magna Vista offensive lineman Bryar Turner. “It just helps a lot especially seeing the community come out.”
“It just brings a lot of energy to the kids. It’s important as a send-off and everything. You know you’ve got the community support and kids know they can just go out and play as hard as they can and everybody is going to be out there supporting us,” said Warriors head coach Joe Favero.
Warrior Nation has been a big 13 th man for the football team this season. Local fans said that the success of the team has brought the local community together in ways that are hard to duplicate.
“It means so much to our school and our community at large. It brings people together in a very special way and it’s like a homecoming each time we come to one of these events,” said Magna Vista teacher Margaret Pritchett. “And there’s so much excitement in the community leading up to the final game. The different events and the turnouts they have. It brings people closer and the camaraderie and the different people from the graduating classes seeing each other. It’s just been amazing.”
It wasn’t just Magna Vista fans, but students and football players from all over Martinsville and Henry County came out to watch and support their neighbors Saturday. Magna Vista fans said that not only was the win important for the players on the field, but for the community as a whole.
“I think it’s outstanding. It tells the rest of the state the type of talent that exists in Martinsville and Henry County,” said Warriors’ fan and Henry County resident Nelson Thomas. “Magna Vista has represented well both last year and this year and has shown excellent sportsmanship and they’ve just been awesome on the field as well. They took it all on the field and they left it on the field… Warrior pride. This is a total Warrior Nation thing.”
Beth Lawson, who is a substitute teacher with Henry County schools and the mother of two young sons, said that following the Warriors has created a family-like atmosphere in the community.
“I feel like it helps the students know, not only football players and our own children, but it helps the students know that we believe in them unconditionally, and that is priceless for their future. So it is big and supporting them and hopefully shooting them into a successful future just knowing we’ve got their back,” Lawson said. “I was telling someone else they’re not just the greatest football players, they’re also the greatest students. That makes a big difference.”
Lawson’s sons, Reid and Gage, play flag football for the “Little Warriors,” and are already talking about how badly they want to play for Magna Vista one day. Pritchett said she’s seen Reid and Gage share their excitement with her as well.
“They can’t wait to be Warriors. They’re going to play football. They just finished their little league championship so they’re looking forward to wearing the Warrior uniform and representing Magna Vista,” Pritchett said.
Even today’s Warriors said that this win and getting to share it with everyone, is something they won’t soon forget.
“It means everything. It’s something we can show our kids,” said Warriors’ senior Devin Johnson. “We’re going to be remembering Magna Vista forever.”
