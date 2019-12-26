By Bulletin Staff Report
When Keely Holloway told Magna Vista coach Zeak Ca’stle that she wanted to wrestle last fall, Ca’stle laughed at the notion.
A few months later, Holloway is a state champion.
Holloway, a freshman at MVHS, won the girls open state wrestling championship in the 103-pound weight class Sunday in Virginia Beach.
“I actually just like to be different,” Holloway said when asked why she decided to start wrestling. “I thought I’d try something new.”
After initially joining the cheerleading team in the fall, Holloway decided to switch to wrestling in November.
“I told wrestling coach that I wanted to start wrestling, and he just laughed at me,” said Holloway. “So I came to practice, and he realized that I was picking it up pretty quick, and that I could be pretty good.”
“She’s a first-year wrestler and she beat juniors and seniors in her weight class who have been wrestling for over three or four years,” said Ca’stle. “She’s one of the best student athletes I’ve ever coached. Within five months her technique was as good as a kid who had been wrestling for two years.”
Holloway, who weighs 98 pounds, took the state title over 10 girls in her weight class in the tournament, which was open to all Virginia schools regardless of classification (Groups A, AA and AAA).
“There’s no telling” how good Holloway can be, Ca’stle said. “She’s driven, disciplined, dedicated. I’ve never had a girl start for me ... She won a few matches against boys. Now everybody knows who she is. I think she’s here to stay.”
In addition to practicing with her Warrior teammates, Holloway spars with her brother and boyfriend.
“Guys think that girls would be no problem to beat,” she said. “They’ll come out and wrestle me harder than any other guy because they don’t want me to beat them.
“I actually do take pride, because it’s not easy,” she added. “It takes a lot of dedication and everything else.”
