(Editor’s Note: As a look back at the 2010s decade, the Bulletin will be re-running stories about high school state championships in our area during that time. This story originally ran on November 13, 2017)
The 2017 VISAA Division II state champion Carlisle soccer team is the perfect example of why you can’t ever judge a team – high school, college or professional – by what you see after just a few weeks of play.
The Carlisle team that showed up and won the program’s first ever soccer state championship was not the same team that showed up in August. It took a long time for this team to gain each other’s trust and form a strong bond on and off the pitch.
Yes, winning cures all of those issues, but a team that doesn’t get along is a team that usually sees their season come to an end much earlier than planned. This Carlisle team did what all teams hope to do - get better as the season goes on and play their absolute best when the best is required.
“It’s an amazing feeling to see a group like that come together, establish some friendships and now establish history together,” said Carlisle head coach Jeff Lochrie after Saturday night’s championship win. “And they’re always going to remember each other.”
I remember asking Lochrie at the beginning of the season how this team was going to replace the likes of captains Nick Foley and Austin Pike, both of which graduated a year ago after the Chiefs fell in the state championship game. Those two were two vocal leaders that this year’s team just didn’t have. This team needed a different style of leadership. Sophomore captain Will Johnston is more of a lead-by-example captain and senior captain Juan Carlos Torres, as vocal as he was, didn’t have the same voice as Foley and Pike did.
This team needed more. This team needed to love.
I know that sounds corny, but when a team loves each other, great things happen. When you love your teammates, you go above and beyond for them.
Early on, Carlisle would win the games it was supposed to, but playing against top competition didn’t go so well. Losses to St. Christopher’s and Trinity Episcopal back in September was the start. The Chiefs went on to win out the rest of September, but a road test at R.J. Reynolds in North Carolina saw the Chiefs again struggle against the best competition.
The Chiefs got out in front 4-0 against North Cross at home before allowing four goals in the second half for a 4-4 draw. It seems that was the game that turned the entire season around. Yes, the Chiefs lost 5-2 at North Cross in the VIC championship game, but the progress had already been made.
The Chiefs then went through a tough road to reach the state final Saturday night. It started with a 1-0 win over Christchurch in the quarterfinals. Then Carlisle dismantled Eastern Mennonite in the semifinals to earn their spot in the championship game against bitter rival North Cross, the team they knew they’d have to beat to win it all.
“I told the guys from the beginning of the season, ‘if you want the regular season, it’s North Cross. If you want the conference championship, it’s North Cross. If you want the state championship, it’s North Cross,” Lochrie said.
It seems like so long ago that North Cross stormed back for that 4-4 draw at Smith River Sports Complex after the Chiefs jumped ahead 4-0 early. The way Saturday’s game began, it wasn’t about which team had more skill, it was about who wanted it more.
Carlisle has been searching for that first title for a long time. When the Chiefs survived the first half at 0-0 with North Cross dominating most of the play, they had two options - continue to let the Raiders own the game or come together and play the best 40 minutes of the season. A team that doesn’t love one another doesn’t choose option two.
It was unclear if this team was going to get to that point, but Lochrie and company spent a lot of time together and continued to grow as a unit, culminating in the first state championship in Carlisle soccer history.
“A whole lot of time together, some bad times, some good times,” Lochrie said. “Now these guys will never be able to forget each other.”
Being a part of history is also a strong motivator. Every player at Carlisle knew about that hole in the program’s history. They all wanted to change that.
“I definitely feel like history has been made tonight,” Lochrie said.
History was absolutely made Saturday night at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond. The 2017 Carlisle Chiefs will be a team that is talked about on campus for years to come and remembered forever as champions.
