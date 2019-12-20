(Editor’s Note: As a look back at the 2010s decade, the Bulletin will be re-running stories about high school state championships in our area during that time. This story originally ran on December 14, 2014)
Spread offense or Wing-T, it didn’t matter for most of the first three quarters of Saturday’s VHSL 3A State Championship game at Liberty University. No one was scoring.
That changed late, however, and Magna Vista was able to put together three second-half touchdown drives to beat Lafayette 25-19 and bring home Henry County’s first football state championship.
“To win a football state title in a close game against a good football team, we knew we had to make some big plays,” Magna Vista head coach Joe Favero said. “We opened up the playbook and let them go make those plays.”
Lafayette head coach Andy Linn said it was a great game.
“One hell of a football game,” Linn said. “That’s what you want in a state championship game; it came down to the last couple of minutes.”
Early in the game, Favero pressed for points, going for it on the team’s first fourth-down play.
Running back Jac Hairston slipped and came up short, but Favero said that he knew his defense would be able to withstand some short fields.
The Rams managed to score on their first possession and then force a Magna Vista punt. But they struggled to get much going offensively for the rest of the first half, including a pair of second-quarter possessions where they started with the ball inside Magna Vista’s 30-yard line.
“The defense knows that if we put them in a bad situation to go out and play every play,” Favero said. “It’s been our motto that when we’re put in bad situation with our backs against the wall to react in a positive manner.”
In the second quarter, Warriors quarterback Shoalin McGuire looked significantly calmer than at the start of the game. After missing Rodarius Gravely and George Ramey Jr. on long passes, McGuire found T’Mahdae Penn on a 23-yard fade to get the Warriors within a point at 7-6 with 9:10 to play in the first half.
“I think I was a little nervous,” McGuire said. “It was the first time I’ve been in a big game like this. A lot of jitters got to me and I just overthrew [Ramey] too much. I think the more [the receivers] are open, the more I think about the pass.”
“I have a variety of receivers I can go to,” McGuire continued. “I have possession receivers, I have people that can go deep, and it’s a great feeling when I throw the ball and know a play is going to be made.”
At halftime, the teams combined for only 12 first downs and just over 200 yards of offense.
Hairston was held to 14 yards on nine carries in the first half. Though he struggled to find running lanes early, a virtual interstate highway opened up for him, to the tune of 183 yards in the second half alone.
“I trust my offensive line,” Hairston said. “I knew I had to stay patient for them to get that push.”
With 6:13 remaining in the third quarter, Hairston jogged behind McGuire as he pressed the hole on a first-down speed-option. The defensive end and safety both slid up to handle the dual-threat quarterback, but McGuire pitched the ball out to Hairston, who galloped untouched into the end zone for a 12-7 lead.
He said after the game he never saw the one defender who had an angle on him. If he had looked, he would have seen Penn lay a vicious block on the closing safety, which only intensified the roar from a heavily pro-Magna Vista crowd on hand at Williams Stadium.
“When I get out in the open like that, my receivers know what I’m going to do,” Hairston said. “I read off them because they already know how to block to get me around the outside.”
Lafayette received the ensuing kickoff and looked to be on the way to answering until junior safety Devin Johnston came up with his 10th interception of the year at his own 11-yard line. Johnston finished the season with a streak of eight games with an interception.
McGuire put together his best drive of the game on the ensuing possession. After finding Penn for a first down to earn a little breathing room, McGuire rumbled 29 yards on an option play past midfield for one first down, then pulled out of a drop-back pass play to run for another and get the Warriors in striking distance at the end of the third quarter.
“I knew I wasn’t playing the type of ball I should have to win a state championship,” McGuire said. “For me to come out and break a long run would get the team energized a little bit.”
The teams swapped ends, but Magna Vista kept rolling in the fourth. On second-and-goal from the five, McGuire faked a pitch to Hairston, juked a linebacker and powered his way in for an 18-7 lead less than a minute into the final period.
Lafayette hit a halfback pass play for a touchdown on its next drive. The trick play got Lafayette within a score at 18-13 with 10:37 still remaining.
Starting at their own 17, Magna Vista drove out of trouble, keyed by a 23-yard completion to Rodarius Gravely, before Hairston broke his second long run of the day, a 49-yard touchdown score with 6:17 left in the game.
Senior Ramey said he knew it was only a matter of time before the offense broke through.
“Coach knows how to pick a defense apart,” he said. “We saw early that we could hit them with the slant, so when they started playing close we hit them with double moves.”
The Rams were able to drive the field again in response and earn six points after running back John Douglass’ second 6-yard scoring run.
Magna Vista could not respond and was forced to punt the ball away with 2:00 to play in the game.
Needing to stop the Rams’ two-minute drill, Traveon Brunson forced a fumble which was recovered by Abrian Pena to seal the victory.
“When we play together we know what we have to do,” senior receiver Tre Clark said. “We had one goal — to win a state championship — and we did what it took.”
