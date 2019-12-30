Martinsville’s boys basketball team had to wait nearly a decade to make a return trip to the state championship game.
The wait was well worth it.
Martinsville defeated Dan River 54-43 Wednesday in the Virginia High School League Group 2A title game at the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center in Richmond, earning the school’s 14th state title — a state record — and the first since 2006.
While it may not be bigger than the win that snapped Robert E. Lee’s impressive 85-game winning streak nine years ago, the Bulldogs again had to knock off a defending state champ.
Junior forward Devonnte Holland was a force in the post for Martinsville (25-7). After being held in check during last Friday’s 2A West regional final against Dan River (24-4) at Magna Vista High School, Holland broke out in a big way in the second half, as he scored 20 of his 26 points in the final 16 minutes and finished with a 15 rebounds — eight on the offensive glass.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling, and I’m speechless,” he said. “It feels so great to be a part of a great basketball program. Everyone wanted to win, and we knew from day one that we wanted to get that state ring, and we worked for it.
“I tried to do whatever to help my team win, whether it was score, rebound, make free throws, steal the ball or block a shot — whatever needed to be done to get the ‘W,’” he added.
Twelve of Holland’s 26 points came at the free-throw line, where he went 12-for-17. In fact, of the four Bulldogs who shot free throws, Holland was the only one to miss. Jay Dandridge, Cam Bradley and Aaron Martin combined to go a perfect 11-for-11 on foul shots as Martinsville finished at an 82 percent (23-for-28) from the line.
The Bulldogs played the same stifling 2-3 zone defense Wednesday that made them successful all season. In the matchup five days prior, Bulldogs coach Jeff Adkins said he used an extended defense. Wednesday, he had his team sit back in the zone and pressure the interior, which forced Dan River to shoot 22.7 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from the 3-point line. The Wildcats’ guards combined to shoot just 13.8 percent (5-for-36).
“We didn’t extend our defense as much and made our lines tighter, and therefore (Dan River) couldn’t dribble as much,” Adkins said. “We frustrated them in the first half, and they were looking to go high post, and we took that away.”
Wildcats forward Tremaine Edmunds managed to grab a game-high 19 rebounds but was held to 7 points.
However, when Edmunds was forced to sit with three fouls and just over three minutes left to play in the third quarter, Martinsville attacked the paint and Holland broke a 28-all tie with 4 quick points.
Holland then found Martin in transition off a defensive rebound, and the sophomore hit another buzzer beater, capping a 6-0 run over the final two minutes of the quarter to give the Bulldogs a 34-28 lead after 24 minutes.
“We were going to go inside to Devonnte immediately once Edmunds went out,” Adkins said. “It got us momentum, and we still went inside to Devonnte once Edmunds came back, because he still had the third foul. (Dan River) wasn’t denying (Holland) the ball at all in the low post, and I told the guys if we get in trouble, just drop it into him.”
The Bulldogs never trailed and only twice was the score tied — the final one coming at 28-28. The largest Martinsville lead happened to be the final score.
Martin scored 11 points after posting 21 Monday for a career high.
His layup inside the final minute of the first half gave the Bulldogs a 21-12 halftime lead.
Dan River shot 15.8 percent in the opening half and had just one field goal in the first quarter.
“We’ve been talking these last couple of games about the slow starts, and I just don’t know where they came from,” said Dan River coach Kenneth Murphy. “I cannot wrap my hands around it. We dug ourselves a hole and couldn’t find a way to dig ourselves out of it.”
Besides the 11-3 run in the third quarter to tie the game, the Wildcats also went on a 10-4 spurt over a 2:30 minute stretch to make it a 40-39 game with just under three minutes to play. The Bulldogs answered with a 10-1 run — with Holland scoring all but 2 of those points — in the next 2:30 to seal the game.
The Bulldogs finished at 35.9 percent (14-for-39) shooting. They held their own on the glass, thanks to Holland, finishing with 33 boards as a team, the same as Dan River. Points in the paint was a big factor as Martinsville held a 20-12 advantage.
“I told these kids that they were going for their first state championship even though this was the school’s fourteenth,” Adkins said. “These kids wanted it, and it’s a lot of pressure when your fan base expects you to win, and I think we won on heart and desire.”
