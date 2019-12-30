Martinsville’s dream of winning back-to-back state championships became reality Saturday afternoon.
At the Siegel Center at VCU in Richmond, the Bulldogs dominated an overmatched Greensville County squad, eventually walking away with a 69-37 victory in the VHSL Group 2A State Championship game.
The win secured the 15th state championship in program history.
The hallmark of Martinsville’s 2015-16 edition has been defense all season long, and that trend continued Saturday afternoon as he Bulldogs held yet another opponent under 40 points, their fourth such game this postseason. Head coach Jeff Adkins said defense was the key for his team to be victorious.
“One of the things we pride ourselves on is our defense,” Adkins said. “We held two teams this weekend in the Final Four to under 40 points in both games and I think from the year’s standpoint this year is the greatest defensive team, one of the greatest defensive teams ever in high school for the state of Virginia.”
Selling the concept of playing defense first to teenagers was a challenge, according to Atkins, but he said his team definitely bought in and became a defensive monster.
“They really love playing defense and we practice it a lot,” he said. “Teams want to shoot and pass, throw alley-oops, but we just play defense, we focus on that.”
Adkins said he was more proud of how his team improved this season coming off of their state championship run a year ago.
“If you watch the game film from last year when we played Greensville in the semifinal game, it’s amazing how hard our players worked in the offseason and dedicated themselves to our mission this year and to be that much better with the same team basically,” Adkins said. “I’m so proud that we were able to dominate this weekend.”
Senior Devonnte Holland had another double-double performance in the victory for the Bulldogs. The Radford-bound senior finished with 23 points and 13 points. Holland said the feeling of winning another championship is indescribable.
“We won a state championship last year and last year really wasn’t our year, but we just so happened to win.” Holland said. “To go out like this means everything. One thing our team has is heart. We have that mindset that we aren’t going to let anybody beat us. We’re not going to let the best player score a lot of points or anything, we’re going to play hard and we’re going to get wins.”
Adkins said knowing this would be the last time his eight seniors would suit up in a Martinsville uniform was emotional.
“It’s just so emotional,” he said. “I’ve coached Devonnte (Holland) for four years now and I met him four years ago. I met him when I got the job and I think it was a good team effort to mix with Devonnte (Holland). Any coach that would have coached him would be a successful coach.”
Junior Aaron Martin also recorded a double-double in the win, finishing with 10 points and 13 boards. He said he was glad to be part of the team’s success.
“I just tried to go out to do the best I could do,” Martin said. “Coach stays a lot on me about my defense, so I just try to fight through it and do all I can to help my team win.”
Adkins said that Martin was once again reliable in a state championship situation.
“He carried us last year in the Final Four and obviously he hit some big 3’s tonight as he always does and I think the credit of this team is how close they are and the love they have for another,” Adkins said.
Holland picked up two early fouls in the second half, but did not pick up his third until he called for a pair within a minute of each other at the end of the third quarter.
The senior said he realized he had to play smart in order to stay in the game.
“I was playing too fast,” he said. “I just needed to slow down and calm down and stay on my feet more. When I pick up fouls it’s because sometimes I get a little tired and make some dumb mistakes, but usually I know my team needs me on the floor and I have to play smart instead.”
Holland went 11-for-13 from the free throw line, including eight in a row and said free throw shooting has been something he’s worked on in recent weeks to improve his game.
“We shoot a lot of free throws in practice and over the last couple of weeks I haven’t left the gym until I made five in a row,” he said. “Me and Jay (Dandridge) will shoot and if we don’t make five free throws in a row we wouldn’t leave the gym.”
Senior Cam Bradley said winning a state championship for Martinsville has been something he and his teammates have been putting in long hours for a long-time.
“We’ve been working hard for this,” he said. “We wanted this ever since we were small. Ever since we were in the third grade and we’ve been balling ever since and this is something we always wanted to do.”
The Bulldog fans were in full force for the weekend, during both Friday’s semifinal game against Gate City and the Championship Saturday. Holland said when the Bulldogs play in a big game, the crowd is always there to support them.
“When the Bulldogs go to state, the town comes with us,” he said.
Adkins said the fans are a big credit to the team’s success.
“We came here at 10 o’clock on Friday morning and we had a lot of people here for a 10 o’clock game on a Friday morning and I think that helped. We had a lot of fans here both days.”
The Bulldogs finish the season at 26-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.