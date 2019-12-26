It took Martinsville’s diving team a couple of years to get off the ground. Head Coach Lynn Murphy worked with Hargrave Military Academy swimming and diving coach Doug Norris for several seasons to learn how to coach the sport, set up practice times, and convince students to give it a try.
It wasn’t until this season that the Bulldogs officially gained a full-fledged diving team, but the impact was immediate. Martinsville went 1,2,3 at the VHSL Group 2 state diving finals Wednesday in Richmond, with senior Wilson Bowles taking home the state title.
Murphy wanted to start the diving program as a way to earn more points at district, region and state swim meets. Diving is considered another individual event at swim competitions, and with few other schools fielding competitors – the three from Martinsville Wednesday were the only ones to complete all 11 dives and finish the competition at states – having divers who can make it through a meet is a good way to get a leg up on other schools.
It wasn’t just for points though.
“We wanted to make sure that our kids got to experience every part of that,” Murphy said at a recent practice.
States
Bowles finished first in every meet the Bulldogs have competed in in diving this year. Going into states, he said he didn’t really feel much pressure, it was more excitement for a new experience.
“I did all of my dives I thought as well as I could do them and I felt like if it did that I would probably win,” he said. “I tried not to really pay attention to the score, I just tried to do the best I could no matter what the score was.”
Diving has come the most easily to Bowles, but Murphy said Wednesday was still a totally different beast than even he could have expected. The judging was much tougher, with judges looking for much more precision and perfection.
“Score-wise he’s had some higher scores, but some of his dives looked better today, but you’re going against a whole different level of judging at the state meet,” Murphy said. “But some of his dives were some of the best I’ve seen all year.”
“It felt awesome. It was pretty good to be a state champion,” Bowles said.
Ingram also ran into trouble with the judging. On his very first dive the judges said there was an issue with his steps and he would have to change his entire approach for all of his subsequent dives.
The fact that he never let the issue rattle him impressed Murphy.
“At a state meet, if someone tells you you’re doing something wrong on your very first dive, that could really mess you up,” Murphy said. “But he actually corrected it and did leaps and bounds better than what me myself as a kid would have been able to do in that situation... He didn’t let it affect him and he figured out how to fix it and fixed it. And that says a lot about his mental ability, especially at this stage.”
“I had one of the best meets ever,” Ingram said. “I just had to practice the new walk-up over and over and once I got it in my head I did pretty well at it.”
It took Lawless about eight dives to have his state moment, but it came on his most difficult dives – the front-flip-half-twist.
“After I hit a dive that I haven’t been able to hit all year... I knew that it was the best that I’ve done all year,” Lawless said. “I felt really good... I think it was just the feeling of states and knowing that I had to perform the best that I could.”
Murphy said Lawless has seen the most improvement of any of the trio this season, and it was clear he was having a blast Wednesday.
“Some of his dives that he has barely landed he landed,” she said. “You could just tell that there was no stress on him at all and you could just tell he was having a good time and excited to be there.
“Coming from that very first meet where one of the dives on his sheet was a pencil dive, just so we could have him in the meet, to being able to throw the back-somersault-with-a-half-twist. There’s twist dives that he’s worked so hard on. To see him land that and just to see him smiling and Wilson and Tanner, all of us getting so excited when he came up out of the water because we knew he landed it and it was clear and evident and we knew the judges couldn’t fail it. That was a big moment not just for him but for everybody.”
