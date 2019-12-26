In this February photo, Martinsville went 1,2,3 the VHSL Group 2 state diving finals in Richmond. Senior Wilson Bowles (center) finished first with a score of 361.90 out of 11 dives. Junior Tanner Ingram (right) was second with a score of 262.35, and senior Tyler Lawless (left) was third with a score of 208.40. This was the first season of a diving team at Martinsville.