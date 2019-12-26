MARTINSVILLE — It’s been 13 years since Martinsville High School had a state champion wrestler, and coming into this season there had only been three in school history.
After Saturday, make it four.
Senior Tyheim Farris won the VHSL Group 2A State Championship in the 106 pound weight class after defeating Clark County’s Jack Smith by a score of 10-4. Farris finished his senior season with a record of 36-6, and added a Conference 38 and Region 2A West Championship to his name in his final year.
Farris, who failed to place in the state meet a year ago, said he worked overtime in the offseason, putting in work over the summer both on the mat and in the crossfit gym to make sure he was at the top of his game all season. That extra time gave Farris extra confidence throughout the postseason.
“I was thinking that I had to win states. This is my last year and my only year to do it. I didn’t really want to settle for anything else,” Farris said. “As soon as I stepped in I knew nobody had anything for me. I saw myself as the top dog the whole weekend.”
“He put in a lot of work this last year,” said Martinsville head coach Ellis Hairston. “He was just determined to put in the time and put in the work and it paid off. He said he wanted to be a state champion and he managed to make that happen.”
Farris had to win two matches on Friday and another on Saturday morning to qualify for the finals. He had never gone up against Smith before, but in the end that didn’t even matter. Hairston said that, the way Farris was working, of all the wrestlers there “I didn’t see anybody being able to touch him.”
Even though his opponent tried to challenge him, Farris’ confidence took him through to the victory.
“Overall it went pretty good. He was trying to make it a little complicated when he got on top but it still went pretty good. I was up in points the whole match. I always thought I was going to win. There was never a doubt in my mind,” he said.
Farris has been wrestling since the 8th grade, and wrestled all four years in high school under Hairston. The Bulldogs coach said that the key to being successful on the wrestling mat is extra work and doing the little things that add up over a season.
After four years as a Bulldog, Hairston said Farris has left his mark on the program and on him as a coach.
“One of the best kids I’ve ever had the chance to coach,” Hairston said. “He did any and everything you asked of him. He did more than you asked of him. He pushed himself. I pushed him really hard but he pushed himself. In the wrestling room you have to push yourself to win and he did that. I couldn’t ask for better kid to coach.”
The feeling of actually being a state champion hadn’t fully sunk in for Farris Saturday night. He said he’s not sure what the reaction will be when he goes to school Monday, but knew he’d have a lot of people coming up to give their congrats and that it will feel really good to walk among all the other state champions in the Martinsville hallways.
Farris had no idea when the last Martinsville state championship on the mat was, but knew it had been a while, and there weren’t many.
“I just feel a part of the club,” he said.
Ultimately though, the history of the accomplishment is small compared to the feeling of knowing that his years and hours spent in the gym had finally culminated in the top honor a high school wrestler can achieve.
“It’s really a good feeling,” Farris said. “It just feels so good because I worked all these four years and I’m really excited to call myself a state champion.”
Farris wasn’t the only Bulldog who had a good day on the mat this weekend. Anthony Pritchett took home second place in the 152 pound weight class and Joshua Pinkard was third in the 220 pound. The Bulldogs finished in 8th place as a team out of 33 schools in 2A.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
