Last week at the Region 2A West outdoor track meet, Martinsville senior Justin Manns triple-jumped 42-feet, 3-inches.
He came in second place, short of first by one inch.
Coming into Saturday’s VHSL Group 2A State championship meet at East Rockingham High School, Manns said he wanted to prove that not only was he the best jumper, he wanted to leave no doubt.
In an event that often comes down to inches, Manns was a foot better than second place. One foot, four inches to be exact.
Manns improved his region best jump by three feet, jumping 45-feet, 3-inches to win the state title, his first as a Bulldog, and set a new Martinsville High School record.
“It was just a sigh of relief,” Manns said of the win by phone Saturday. “I wanted to finish my senior year with a bang and literally I end my senior year with a bang in track. I had a good year, a good senior year, and I give credit to God. I prayed about this and I’m glad that I ended up winning my last meet.”
In six jumps, three for prelims and three for the finals, Manns said he actually isn’t sure which one won him the event. He was so locked in and focused he wasn’t paying attention to the distance.
He didn’t need to. His first jump was in the 45-foot range, well enough to pick up the victory. Second place Javon Scruggs of Appomattox had a best jump of 43-feet, 11 inches.
That laser focus was important for Manns, who said he saw other competitors trying to get in his head throughout the day. He credits Martinsville assistant coach Earl Dodson with helping him train as well as keeping him focused leading into Saturday.
“I checked (my jumps) but people tried to talk to me after but Coach Dodson told me the week before ‘once you start jumping, go away. Get locked in,’ because it’s basically intimidation and you don’t want to do that so I did and it actually paid off,” Manns said.
Manns also had the luxury of jumping last, meaning he had the win in the bag before he even finished his day.
“When you make it to finals they take your best jump after prelims to go to the finals so the last person before me that had went he didn’t get to the 45,” Manns said. “I honestly don’t think that people jumped to 44 or 45 so by the time it was my turn I was already excited.”
The senior has only been running track for two seasons, and only focused on triple jump this year, making him a dark horse throughout the postseason. He was seeded seventh going into Saturday, and said he felt like other more experienced jumpers may have underestimated him because of it.
“I didn’t want to feel like, going out as a senior. I actually wanted to jump way farther than I did,” he said. “I was just focused on winning. I didn’t really pay attention to seeds. I just wanted to win.”
Jumping farther than he ever had is an understatement. Even though Manns has been able to focus on only triple jump for most of the season, even head coach Gregg Dean said he was shocked by just how much improvement he’s made – not just this season but in the last week.
“I was watching Justin doing his jumps and when they would post they’d have a sign and the sign would change and when they put up 45-feet, 3-inches for one of his jumps it was just like ‘wow,’” Dean said. “It just seemed like he was really relaxed. He just seemed really confident going into today. It helps he was able to focus on just this event. He didn’t have to worry about getting ready for anything else, he just had to worry about this event right here. I think that was key. The last few weeks he really got serious about training for it.”
Manns said he watched a lot of YouTube videos in the last week to see how others jumped, and he also moved his training from Martinsville to Laurel Park Middle School where they have a rubber track and rubber jumping runways as a way to get a good feel for the ones similar to what he would jump on Saturday.
Learning to use his length was another thing Manns said he focused on so as to take advantage of his height. Getting the mental and physical aspects down pat was a big focus in the final week of preparation.
“I had an advantage because I have long legs and I have long strides,” he said. “Basically when you get to the boards I was told by coach ‘stay calm and everything and stride out on each one of your phases.’ And I really needed to work on my second phase so that’s what I’ve been doing the whole entire week of practice so I’m glad I ended up working on my second phase and getting it a lot better, a lot stronger.”
Even with all the hours and preparation, though, improving a personal best jump by more than three feet in one week is still almost unheard of.
But for Manns, after coming up just short of a victory a week ago, in his final jump as a senior, he knew he needed to leave no doubt.
“People wanted me to go to for the school record but I was like ‘the school record would be fine but I want to actually get a ring,’” he said.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
