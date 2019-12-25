Nine times Sidney Allen has been all-state. Nine trips to the podium in cross country, indoor and outdoor track without an actual state championship.
Until Saturday.
In the final race of his career, the Martinsville senior finally came across the finish line with his first state championship after running a 4:26.90 in the 1,600 meter race at the VHSL Group 2A State Championship at East Rockingham High School in Elkton.
“It was a pretty surreal feeling crossing the finish line,” Allen said by phone Saturday.
Prior to Saturday, Allen had twice been all-state in cross country, four times in indoor track and three others in outdoor in various events. He was second in the 1,600 at the Region 2A West meet a week ago, and seeded fourth heading into the race this weekend.
Allen had also qualified for the both the 800 and 3,200 meter races, but scratched from both so he could instead focus on the mile.
The senior said the choice to run the mile rather than the other two races was a last minute decision.
“We felt that I had a slightly better change winning that because everyone in the mile was doubling in the 2-mile except for a couple so I had a slightly better chance,” he said. “Plus the way my season has been going I just felt better in the mile.”
“I just wanted to win. That’s one reason I scratched from the 2-mile. I wanted to be in best chance I could in the mile. Going into the race I knew what could be done if I tried my best and I did it.”
The start of the race was a cramped one with a lot of people on the starting line, Allen said. After coasting in the pack for the first 1,000 meters, he began to make his move to third place, finally taking the lead with 600 to go.
The final leg was a three horse race between Allen, Jacob Warner from Robert E. Lee High School, and Will Miller from James River, the runner who bested Allen in the region meet a week ago.
“The plan was to stay with them and see what I have on the last lap. After the first couple of laps I knew I felt good, so I passed Miller,” Allen said. “We were side-by-side with about 300 to go when I kicked it in high gear.”
Allen ended up besting Warner by 2.5 seconds.
“I crossed the line and I was in shock,” he said. “I didn’t even realize it. There are no words to describe it. It felt amazing.”
Despite having so much experience at the state track level, Allen said he’d never come to the event and felt like he had an amazing race like he did Saturday.
His coach Gregg Dean, though, had a feeling early in the morning that this time was going to be different from all the rest.
“Back in cross country we thought ‘it’d be great if he’d win today,’ and then we went to the indoor state meet we thought ‘oh, Sidney deserves to win today.’ and neither one happened,” Dean said. “I just felt today, I had that feeling that something special was going to happen today for him even before the race. I was tearing up thinking ‘this could be the day.’”
Being able to get a win in front of his coaches, family and teammates made the day even more special for Allen. He said he could hear his teammates telling him with about 150 meters to go that it looked like he had the victory in the bag.
During the race teammates Eric Wilson, Jeffrey Dalton and Justin Manns, who had already picked up a victory of his own that day in the triple jump, were screaming for Allen during every lap and running across the infield with him, which he said helped push him just as much as the other competitors did.
Allen will attend N.C. State University in the fall, where he’ll run on the club cross country team with hopes of making the varsity team or track team in the future.
Whether or not he becomes a member of the Wolfpack track team, Allen said running will never leave him. It’s something he’s done every day since he was in fifth grade, and Saturday’s win finally solidifies all the hard work and hours that he’s put into the sport.
“It just puts it all together,” he said. “I run every day. I don’t go just to run. I don’t say ‘oh I have to run today.’ It’s just like brushing your teeth in the morning… I get up and I just have to go run. It’s part of my life.”
“For Sidney, before the race, just thinking back on the last four years and how much dedication he’s put into this. I’ve never had anybody that trains as hard as he does and is so dedicated to the sport like he is,” Dean said. “A lot of people got emotional after the race, that’s for sure. Tears of joy.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.