For Patrick County junior discus thrower Lexy Carico, the throws that feel bad are often the best ones.
Carico’s sixth and final throw in the VHSL Group 3A State Championship at Harrisonburg High School Friday night was another that felt like a bad one.
Prior to the toss, Carico had changed from her normal throwing shoes to regular tennis shoes. She also changed up her throwing motion because she felt her spin wasn’t working well the first five times.
Carico’s “bad” sixth throw, though, ended up being one of the best of her career.
The discus travelled 133-feet, 2-inches, a foot further than second place for her first state championship.
Though the throw wasn’t the furthest of her career, it was still enough to automatically qualify Carico for the New Balance National Track and Field Championships later this summer.
While Carico’s success comes from hours of hard work on the track, she said it also has been a lot of luck.
Before each meet the junior and her coach try to find a four-leaf clover at the track that she can put in her shoe for the throws. If they are unable to find a fresh clover, Carico said she has a supply saved up just in case.
“My coach and I found 34 in one day and we each took 17 and we put them in our manual in our car,” she said. “If we can’t find a fresh one the day of the meet then we pick one out of our stash and put it in my shoe.”
The treasure trove of nearly three dozen four leaf clovers was found by Carico and her coach, Winfred Hill, within an hour during a practice prior to the state meet last year.
In that last year, just her second full season of throwing discus, the junior built an impressive resume. In addition to a state championship Friday, she finished fourth in the discus at the state meet a year ago, and was 13th in the shot put event Saturday after finishing 8th in indoor track this winter.
She also came up with a new way to throw this season, typically called in the throwing world a “modified South African” release.
Having more than one method to her tosses helps when one doesn’t feel right, she said.
“I just kept building on what I’d already learned,” Carico said by phone Saturday. “That way if my spin doesn’t work, or I can’t get it stay in center, or I’m falling out of the circle I can just move to my other throw and make it work.”
When Carico had to switch shoes before her final throw Friday, her four leaf clover went with her. This one was fresh. Her mom was the one who found one for her at the track in Harrisonburg.
While luck could play some role, Patrick County track coach Kali Slaydon said that more so, the junior has found success by simply learning to handle the pressure of meets better. That calm served her well Friday night.
“It’s really stressful to watch as a coach because it’s such a long and drawn out event but she handled the pressure beautifully,” Slaydon said. “We told her just get out and throw it. Don’t think too much.”
Seeing the success that came from the calm wasn’t a surprise to Slaydon.
“We all know that she has it in her to compete with Alexis (Clark) and to be at the top, it’s just been a matter of her mentally acknowledging ‘yes I can be the best in the state,” Slaydon said. “We weren’t surprised. The girl that she beat, she’s the best discus thrower in state regardless of classification. We just told her ‘don’t stress yourself out.’
“I’ve never seen her throw that aggressively and confidently before. Every throw was a little better and farther than the last.”
Carico said she credits her coaches with helping her reach the height of her success in her young career.
Hill, a Patrick County volunteer assistant coach, has been the one who helped her the most, she said.
“I have the best coach in the world, Winfred Hill. He helps me do everything. He’s become more of a friend than a coach,” she said. “Kali and Danel Slaydon and Justin Adams and RJ Scott, they’ve helped me along the way too.”
She’s also made several friends in the small world of throwing. One good friend is Alexis Clark, the thrower from James Monroe High School who finished second to Carico in the discus Friday.
Clark, Carico said, is often the type of thrower that turns it up a notch when she knows she has to beat someone else. With Clark being the only thrower left after Carico’s final throw, she said she was surprised she was able to come away with the victory.
That almost made it sweeter, she said.
“We always talk about how our events go,” Carico said of her friendship with Clark. “If I can’t win I always like for her to win. And she did win the shot put so I was happy for her for that.”
With another year to compete next season, Carico said she’s looking forward to the chance to defend her title, as well as work for another in the shot put in both indoor and outdoor track.
There’s things she knows she need to continue to improve to make sure that happens.
“I need to get in the weightroom more and I need to work on my flexibility a lot and just kind of build on what I already have and keep going,” she said.
Though, having a little luck on her side can’t hurt either.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
