(Editor’s Note: As a look back at the 2010s decade, the Bulletin will be re-running stories about high school state championships in our area during that time. This story originally ran on December 21, 2014)
Ridgeway has a new name, Warrior Nation, in honor of the Magna Vista High School Warriors who became state football champions a week ago in Lynchburg.
The town showed its team spirit Saturday, with dignitaries, bells, whistles and sirens in a parade on Main Street.
As the football team approached, crowds lining the street yelled and clapped. “Whoooo Warriors.”
The parade ended in front of the Ridgeway Rescue Squad building, where the team amassed to celebrate. Officials from the town, as well as Henry County and Martinsville, recognized the players for a job well done.
“Congratulations on your great achievement,” said Ridgeway Mayor Craig O’Der.
O’Der presented keys to the town of Ridgeway to Magna Vista head football coach Joe Favero and the team’s senior captains — MaKiever Stockton, Brenton Thacker and George Ramey Jr.
Francis Zehr, Ridgeway District member on the Henry County School Board, and Joe DeVault, school board chairman, also attended the event.
Zehr said he attended the VHSL Group 3A state championship game at Liberty University in Lynchburg and was “absolutely stunned by the number of people on Magna Vista’s side. I expected 600 to 700” would attend, but he said there were at least a couple of thousand.
Schools Superintendent Jared Cotton congratulated the team “on a job well done.” Cotton said he also attended the championship game and was impressed not only with the team’s “hard work and dedication, but also your sportsmanship. I was proud to be a part of that.”
Former Ridgeway mayor Ed Page said the championship had been “a long time coming. I salute the team. You fought hard.”
Henry County Board of Supervisors Chairman H.G. Vaughn said “kudos, accolades and praise” to Favero and the team. “You set a goal. You were dedicated and persistent. ... Now you’re the best” VHSL Group 3A football team “in the commonwealth of Virginia.”
Vaughn asked Favero to get all the players and coaching staff to sign a football, which will be displayed in the Henry County Administration Building and shown to those who may be thinking about locating businesses to the area.
The football will show that not only does the county have a school division recognized for its use of cutting-edge technology and Warrior Tech, but also a “world-class high school football program,” Vaughn said.
JaMese Black, principal at Magna Visa, said, “It is truly an honor and a pleasure to be a part of this.”
Martinsville Mayor Kim Adkins, councilman Danny Turner and council member-elect Jennifer Bowles also attended the event “to show how much pride you’ve brought not only to the county, but to Martinsville as well,” said Adkins, who presented Favero with a pin from the city.
Favero said the efforts of many helped the team reach its goal, as did each player’s “team-first attitude.”
