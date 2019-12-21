(Editor’s Note: As a look back at the 2010s decade, the Bulletin will be re-running stories about high school state championships in our area during that time. This story originally ran on December 12, 2015)
Magna Vista’s football team grabbed the lead near the end of the first quarter of Saturday’s VHSL Group 3A State Championship game against Lord Botetourt then pulled away from the Cavaliers late to claim a second consecutive title.
The Warriors’ Jac Hairston rushed the ball 28 times for 352 yards and fellow senior Shoalin McGuire ran for a score and tossed four touchdown passes in a 12-for-15 day to lead Magna Vista (13-2).
D’Andra Hayden caught two touchdown passes while Tra Redd and Devin Johnston tallied a score apiece.
“It was pretty sweet. The whole year you’ve kind of got the target on your back of being the defending state champs,” Magna Vista head coach Joe Favero said. “We weren’t the same team at the beginning of this year as we were at the end of last year and I think that’s what people of expected, but I know we got a lot better as the year went on and I knew if we did we could play our best football at the end of the year, and if we did that we could win another one.”
Hairston broke a 46-yard run on the Warriors’ second play from scrimmage and posted touchdown runs of 80 and 60 yards on the day.
“Hats off to Magna Vista. They’ve got some pretty exceptional kids over there,” Lord Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless said. “He [Hairston] did a great job running the ball, he broke tackles. A heck of a football player…We kind of had some issues setting the edge and against a guy like that it makes it kind of tough.”
Johnston got the Warriors going with an acrobatic catch at the goal line with about a minute left in the first quarter before McGuire hit Hayden on a 41-yard go route.
“With them keying on him [Jac] and him breaking those long runs they just looked to try to stop him,” McGuire said. “The receivers did a great job of just getting open and the offensive line did a great job of just holding them and giving me a couple seconds to get the ball out.”
“Big-time players make big-time plays,” Johnston said of Hayden’s catch.
After Botetourt got on the scoreboard with two minutes, 20 seconds to play until halftime, Hairston broke an 80-yard run on the next play from scrimmage to give the Warriors a 20-7 lead at the break.
“Offensive line played great,” Favero said. “They blocked great. It was just great execution as an offense.”
The first ten minutes of the second half were all Magna Vista as Hairston broke a 60-yard score and McGuire found Redd on a scramble to give Magna Vista a 33-7 lead.
Botetourt, however, did not lie down.
The Cavaliers scored two touchdowns in 12 seconds after recovering an onside kick and got within 12 points.
“It got scary. We saw that momentum starting to shift and we had to stop it right there,” Redd said. “We had to get the momentum back on our side.”
Favero said the sequence was “exactly like” last week’s semifinal game against Phoebus, when the Phantoms scored 16 points in just over a minute.
“You get up right after halftime and kind of get in cruise control a little bit and all of a sudden they score twice,” Favero said. “It just happened so fast. It was three plays and, all of a sudden, they score 14 points and get back in the game. We had to settle down.”
McGuire responded with the Warriors’ lengthiest drive of the game, a 13-play, 51-yard scoring effort that he capped with a nine-yard run on fourth-and-goal.
Three minutes later, McGuire found Hayden for a 30-yard score to give the Warriors the 47-21 lead they finished the game with.
“The coaches told me all week this was going to be my breakout game,” Hayden said.
“That run-pass option is something we’ve been working on a lot and we used it a lot early in the year but teams kind of took it away later but we thought we could run it today,” Favero said of Hayden’s scoring plays. “Shoalin did an excellent job of making the decision of where to throw the ball and the receivers did the rest with making the catches and getting in the end zone.”
The Warriors outgained the Cavaliers 547-287 and won the turnover battle 2-0 on interceptions by Redd and Johnston.
Favero said that going back-to-back says a lot about his players.
“We’ve had a lot of good football teams over the last seven years and a lot of great players on those teams but these guys took it to the next level,” Favero said. “We were getting into regional title games and not winning them. These guys took it through those and took it to the next stage and starred on the big stage and that, sometimes, is as much mental as it is physical…These guys did a good job of focusing and making sure when it was time to play that they were at their best.”
Johnston said that the championship will mean a lot to him not just now, but well into the future.
“It doesn’t even hit you until about month [afterwards]. We thought we were playing a regular game,” Johnston said. “It means everything [though]. It’s something we can show our kids. We’re going to be remembering Magna Vista forever.”
