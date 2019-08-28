Magna Vista volleyball coach Jessica France gets chill bumps when she talks about this year's four seniors on her squad.
France began coaching seniors Mackenzie Hairston, Zariah Scales, Taylor Thompson, and Kaitlyn Viers when they were freshmen on the junior varsity team. When France took over the varsity program at Magna Vista three years ago, those four players were part of a group she tasked with taking the Warriors to the next level.
On Monday night, they started the season off with a bang, winning in five sets at home against Chatham. The Warriors fell to Chatham in a scrimmage last week, a contest that also went five sets.
Magna Vista fell to Franklin County on Tuesday to bring their record to 1-1. But it's a long season, and France is really excited with what she's seen out of her squad, which also includes a junior, Kendall Motley, who is up from the JV team, returning sophomore Morgan Smith, and four additional sophomores.
France spoke with the Bulletin following Monday's win about her hopes for the 2019 season.
Bulletin: It was a hard fought win tonight. Winning in five sets, what do you think that shows about this team?
France: I think that shows that this team has a lot of heart, has a lot of hustle, and they are slowly building up their confidence. That’s something that we've lacked. We've always worked so hard and we compete and compete and we always come up short, so us taking this to five and actually winning this one, my hope is that’s a big confidence booster to us to show them that their hard work is paying off.
What did you see out of your team tonight to get that win?
JF: I just saw a lot of determination, and that’s something that we’ve been lacking in the past. I saw a lot of, ‘I'm not giving up.’ We had a few moments where our intensity would die down and we would make silly mistakes but then they were able to turn it back on very quickly, where in the past, and even last week in the scrimmage, we would get down and we would stay down the remainder of the set. This time they were determined to continue fighting for it.
You come in with four seniors this year, and this is your third year coaching. How has their experience and leadership helped early in the season?
JF: It’s helped because they have been with me since they were freshmen and I was on JV. So they've been with me while we’ve doing the fight. While we’ve been trying to grow the program, make changes, do more conditioning, do more things in the off season, this group of seniors has been the girls that started it. So their determination has been higher and they’re making those sophomores play up. They’re there challenging, they’re really stepping up and leading the team. And our whole team atmosphere has been different this year and I think part of it is because of what the seniors want so bad and the sophomores want it too. So they're working really well together. Good attitudes for the most part, open-minded to trying to new things, doing new positions, so we’ll see.
Do you think this group of seniors are the ones to lead Magna Vista volleyball to a new level?
I think so. This is a very special group of seniors, and they have been. I get chill bumps talking about them. They have been since I’ve taught them. I taught some of them in elementary school, so this group of seniors, they’re just a special group of girls, and if anybody is going to do it, they will.
What do you think your strengths on the court will be this year?
Scrappy on defense. We are much better serve-receiving team and defensive team compared to last season. Serving, we served very tough tonight, and that’s a change for us. And our passing. We’re just more competitive, more scrappy, not giving up on the ball.
How big is starting off 1-0?
Huge because we’ve never done it. We’ve never started off with a 1-0 record, not since I’ve been here. So… I’m hoping this is a change of confidence to let them know that their hard work is paying off and they can do this.