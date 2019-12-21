Martinsville's girls basketball team has just eight players on the roster. Two are listed as 5-foot-7, and one is listed as 5'6”.
The rest? One is 5'5”, one is 5'3”, and three are just 5-foot-2.
A small roster of small players, but each is playing big this season.
Tuesday against Patrick County, a team with three players all standing around or above 6-foot tall, Martinsville came away with four blocked shots as a team.
The Bulldogs followed that win with a victory Wednesday over Morehead, a slight 3-point loss to 6-1 Chatham, and a 62-39 Piedmont District win over Tunstall Friday night.
Ciara Valentine led the Bulldogs in scoring three of the four games this week, putting up 19, 14, 8, and 18 points. But beyond the sophomore guard there's been a different player step up to help the team each night. Tuesday it was senior Savasia Boyd, who scored 15 points, and followed with 10 on Wednesday. Against Morehead it was senior Janyia Benton, who also had 15 points. Sophomore forward Tanyia Wade had 10 points against Chatham and Tunstall, and senior guard Destiny Harris had 11 Friday night.
Bulldogs coach Charlie Holland said his team's success lies in the heart his diminutive squad plays with.
“One of the things we work on in practice, I can't teach heart but I can teach desire, and I can teach determination, and I can teach being positive,” Holland said. “And then all I have to do is motivate them. Because it's in the kids, you've just got to find a way to bring it out of them.”
Another key to the Bulldogs success is their lack of intimidation. They use their size to their advantage, even where it could be seen as the opposite.
“I have to think of them like, 'They're my height. They're my height...the most they can do is foul me, and that's even better,'” Valentine said.
Improvements at the free throw line make the Bulldogs more confident driving to the basket. Martinsville was 13-for-18 from the foul line Tuesday. Valentine said free throw shooting was a big point of emphasis for the team during the summer and early practices this season.
The Bulldogs are also O.K. with making defensive adjustments on the fly. That was the key Tuesday against the Cougars. The trust they have in their coach and each other is evident.
“When we were on defense and we addressed it. At the beginning of the game in the first half we really couldn't figure out what to do with the big girls to get in front of them, get behind them, block,” Valentine said Tuesday. “But we adjusted to it by having our guard come down and have our post come behind her so when they try to pass it to her the post is right there. I think that worked.”
“The key was just communication,” Boyd said Tuesday. “Coach Holland said we're like a rope, we're all wrapped around a rope and if one moves this way the other has to move along, and that was really key to out there with that big girl.”
Martinsville heads into Christmas break with a 6-2 record. And they haven't let their size disadvantages hold back their skills and their confidence.
“We felt like a lot of people doubted us,” Valentine said. “So we were like, 'Oh gosh, we don't know what to do, a lot of people are doubting us.' So were like we've got to show them it isn't anything to be doubting. We're good.”
“I'm a firm believer that you can win without a big person, but you can't win without guards,” Holland said.
Martinsville will play on Thursday and Friday at Morehead High School in North Carolina for the Battle of the Border Classic. Game times and opponents will be announced later this week.
