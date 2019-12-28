Dae’Shawn Penn eclipses 1,000 yards at midway point of season
An ankle injury kept Patrick County junior Dae’Shawn Penn out of the final two games of the year, but before that he put together the best football season of any local player, finishing the year with 1,376 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.
Penn, who finished 2018 just shy of 1,000 rushing yards, reached that plateau in just five games. He added an additional five catches for 127 yards and a touchdown.
The Cougars’ play on the field helped Patrick County to a 4-5 record before his injury. The team finished the regular season 5-5, reaching the Region 2C playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Penn will return to the football field in the fall for his senior year.
“If he continues to work the sky is the limit for him,” Patrick County head coach David Morrison said earlier this season. “A guy with his abilities, if he continues to work hard he’ll definitely be playing on Saturdays in the future, for sure.”
Taylor, Carter, Cassady among local Division I signeesBassett’s Hunter Cassady got the ball rolling on local Division I commitments when the swimmer committed to Virginia Tech last October. The Bengal made it official at a signing ceremony in March, and began his career as a Hokie this fall.
Cassady was one of four local Division I commitments in 2019. Magna Vista senior Louis Taylor committed to Liberty University in June, and signed his national letter of intent earlier this month.
Carlisle senior Trey Carter committed to play baseball at Florida State in September, 2018, and signed his letter of intent last month.
Martinsville graduate De’Niya Gravely also signed her letter of intent to run track at Norfolk State, where she is currently a freshman. More about Gravely in a bit.
Craighead, Hayes steps down as girls basketball coaches
Between Carlisle’s Mancino Craighead and Magna Vista’s Vicky Hayes the two had five state championships, and nine state tournament appearances in six years.
Both legendary coaches stepped down from their positions as girls basketball coaches prior to the start of the 2019-2020 seasons.
Hayes led the Warriors to a 2004 state championship, back-to-back state finals appearances in 2016 and 2017.
“I think the [best] part of the journey, for me, has been the joy I’ve found in watching these kids grow,” Hayes said at the time. “I remember you asking me a long time ago what did I feel like success was and it’s that my kids always come back, so I’m always appreciative of that and grateful for that, that they feel like they have a home to come to.”
Craighead won more than 130 games in nine seasons at the helm of the Chiefs, winning 20 games four times. The Chiefs never lost more than seven games in any of the last five seasons, a span in which they won four straight VISAA Division III state titles beginning in 2014.
“I just appreciate everyone that I’ve come in contact with since I’ve been here at Carlisle and I’ll always be a Chief at heart,” Craighead said.
Junior Legion baseball makes run at states
On July 24, Martinsville Post 42’s junior legion team had one of the worst starts imaginable to the district tournament. Taking on Roanoke Post 3, the team allowed five runs in the first inning, and three more in the second to fall into an early hole.
But something changed over the next five innings, and Martinsville turned it around. They scored three runs in the third, two more in the fifth, 11 in the sixth, and one more for good measure in the seventh. The 17-8 victory was the first of four straight in the District F tournament. Martinsville ended up finishing second in the district, and qualified for states.
After falling to Lakeside Post 125 in the first game of the American Legion Virginia state tournament, Post 42 responded with two straight victories, including a 3-1 win over rival Lynchburg.
The team finished as state runners-up, a feat few would have expected earlier in the season.
“I told them this several times – ‘Guys, if you would have told me we’d be sitting 3-0 at the district tournament right now I would have told you you’re crazy,’” Martinsville Junior Legion Head Coach Sam Suite said during the summer. “Just with the circumstances we had. Our first game we went down 8-0 and the kids, they were kind of hanging their heads and the coaching staff was like, ‘Guys, get your heads up. This is tournament ball, anything can happen.’ And sure enough they started chipping away in that game and we haven’t looked back since. They’ve been playing great baseball ever since.”
Perry named NY-Penn League All-Star Game MVP
Nate Perry was named New York-Penn League Player of the Week back in early July, and was later named to the league’s all-star game on August 19. Perry is a 2017 Bassett High School graduate who was drafted by the Houston Astros in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft that same year.
In Perry’s one at-bat in the all-star game, played in Staten Island, New York, he took the third pitch over the right field fence for a solo home run to give his Blue Team a three-run lead and help with a 7-4 victory, and was later named the game’s most valuable player.
Perry was later moved up to play for Houston’s high-A affiliate, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, for the Woodpeckers’s Carolina League playoff run.
PC girls basketball repeats at PD champs
In a stacked Piedmont District girls basketball tournament, Patrick County came out on top for the second straight season. The Cougars defeated Magna Vista 49-42 in the title game for the repeat victory.
“It’s a lot of hard work to win one of those things,” said Patrick County Head Coach Donny Rakes. “I am so proud of my kids.”
The Cougars relied on a big senior class all season. In the championship game, it was seniors Hannah Roberson and Izzy Beasley who led the way with 18 and 16 points.
Patrick County moved on to the Region 3D tournament, winning the first game in dramatic fashion on a game-winning free throw by Abby Dillon for a 70-69 win over Northside.
The Cougars’ season ended in the Region semifinals in a loss to eventual VHSL Class 3 state runner-up Lord Botetourt. They finished the year 25-4.
Josh Berry sweeps VSCU300
Improbable things happen in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race at Martinsville Speedway, but likely the most improbable happened at this year’s event when driver Josh Berry won the pole and led every single lap on the way to his first win at The Paperclip.
Not only did Berry take home a grandfather clock trophy, but his total winnings for the night were more than $40,000 in all.
Tony Gravely signs with UFC
Magna Vista gradate Tony Gravely was an accomplished wrestler with the Warriors, winning a state championship in 2009. He went on to wrestle at Appalachian State University.
After his wrestling career ended, Gravely turned his attention to mixed martial arts, and in 2019 he accomplished his goals in the octagon, signing a contract with the UFC. Gravely was offered a contract after winning on UFC President Dana White’s Contender Series.
“It’s been a long journey. ... I’ve hit my bumps, my low points where there have been times where I wanted to quit, I thought about quitting, and I didn’t for multiple reasons,” Gravely said. “I had to remember why I started doing this. And my wife wouldn’t let me quit, my family wouldn’t let me quit, and they still believed in me. Even at my low points they still believed that I could do what I said I was going to do.”
Lou Whitaker misses out on MLB Hall
After a storied 19 year career in Major League Baseball, Lou Whitaker nearly got a chance to become a member of baseball’s elite, landing on the ballot for the MLB Hall of Fame.
The former Detroit Tiger was placed on the Modern Era Committee’s hall ballot, but came up six votes short of induction.
Whitaker is a 1974 graduate of Martinsville High School.
Bassett XC sweeps PD championship for first time
For the first time in school history, Bassett swept the girls and boys titles at the Piedmont District championship in October.
The Bengals dominated both varsity races, scoring 24 points in the girls race and 32 in the boys for a sweep of both PD titles.
“Probably never,” Bassett coach Kevin Underwood said when asked if the Bengals had ever swept both championships before. “We hope to make it a trend. That’s what we’re looking for.”
The Bengals’ boys team had the first, sixth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 12th, and 14th place finishers, and was better than second place Tunstall by 35 points. Bassett sophomore Shawn Foley won the boys race with a time of 17:11.64, 34 seconds faster than second place finisher.
Foley was later named all-region and ran in the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
On the girls side, Bassett was even more dominant, with the second, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, 10th, and 14th place finishers.
Piper Doughton was the top finisher for Bassett, finishing second behind Patrick County’s Katie Brintle.
Bassett keeps Smith River trophy
Bassett’s football team came up with a huge upset in the Smith River Rivalry game against Magna Vista in 2018, and came up with a second straight victory in the series this season.
The Bengals defeated Magna Vista 16-12 on a game-winning touchdown pass from Ja’Ricous Hairston to Demetrius Gill.
“This year we knew it was going to be a lot harder because we were playing at home,” Bassett senior Dylan Hairfield said after the game. “Bassett hadn’t beat them at home in a long time. We just had to execute and it just came down to that and everybody playing as a team. When somebody made a mistake we just cut that out and go to the next play.”
Martinsville track has huge day at states
Martinsville’s boys outdoor track team left the VHSL Class 2 state championship with an individual state title, and six all-state finishes.
Senior Nwachukwu Ugbomah-Otunuya won the state title in the high jump, clearing 6-feet, 2-inches. He also finished third in the 110-meter hurdles, and third as part of the 4x100 meter relay team.
Ugbomah-Otunuya was joined on the relay by seniors Nigal Davis and Jaedyn McKinney and sophomore Aaron Dalton.
Davis finished third in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash.
On the girls side, girls 4x100 meter relay, featuring Amber Rountree, Jakayse Monroe, Leighton Jamison, and Deniya Gravely, finished fourth.
In the girls 100 meter dash, Rountree finished sixth.
At the end of their events, Martinsville’s girls finished with 44 points, and the boys finished with 36. More on Martinsville state championship day in a bit.
Martinsville boys soccer goes undefeatedMartinsville’s boys soccer team rattled off a school-record 21 wins and two ties on the way to a berth in the VHSL Class 2 state final four.
Martinsville outscored opponents 87-30 during the season, and 27-10 in the postseason.
The Bulldogs were led by a roster full of seniors, including Khalil Travis, who scored 31 goals was named first team all-state. Sophomore Aaron Dalton was also named first team all-state defense, and senior Wilson Bowles was named second team. Bulldogs head coach Pete Scouras was named Region 2C Coach of the Year.
Martinsville’s undefeated season came to an end in the state semifinals, a 2-0 loss to defending state champs George Mason on June 7.
“These guys, it’s just a special team, the seniors. All the other ones too. It’s just been a special year, a special group of kids,” Scouras said following the loss to Mason.
De’Niya Gravely wins three state titles
Martinsville’s girls track team has just four individual state championships in history. Three of them were won on a single day this June.
Martinsville senior De’Niya Gravely left the VHSL Class 2 state championship with three state titles and a new state record. Gravely won the 100-meter dash, breaking the state record with a time of 12.10.
Gravely also won the 200-meter dash, and jumped 37-feet, 16-inches for a title in the triple jump
Gravely was a first year runner at Martinsville, where she transferred for her senior year. She is now running track at Norfolk State University.
“She is the hardest working girl in the state,” Martinsville track coach Kelvin Jackson said at the meet. “And it showed today.”
“I’m excited because I know if keep working I’m going to keep progressing,” Gravely said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.