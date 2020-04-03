The woman with Henry County's third confirmed case of the coronavirus appears to have contracted it from someone at home.
A woman in her 40s was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The positive results of her test were reported to the West Piedmont Health District of the Virginia Department of Health at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, according to Nancy Bell, the district's Population Health Manager.
The woman developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on Saturday, Bell said. On Sunday, she had "exposure to known household COVID-19 case," Bell's report stated.
On Monday morning the Virginia Department of Health reported the first case of coronavirus in Henry County: a man in his 50's, who was recuperating at home. It was not known if his case was acquired locally or through travel.
The other case reported in Henry County is of a woman in her 60s, also staying at home.
All three have been recuperating at home, according to Bell.
On Wednesday an official at Sovah-Martinsville said his hospital is ready for any emerging cases.
In Friday morning’s updated statistics, the VDH reported 2,012 cases -- up about 17% from Thursday -- and 46 deaths, with some 312 people hospitalized.
Danville and Franklin County are now is up to nine cases each.
