By Cara Cooper
Bulletin Sports Editor
Randolph-Macon College’s baseball team reached No. 1 in the national polls on March 11.
On March 12, the NCAA canceled the entire spring sports season.
It was a heartbreaking end to what Magna Vista graduate Nick O’Der thought was going to be an historic first season for him with the Yellow Jackets, who were 15-1 at the time the season was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
O’Der was a freshman outfielder at Randolph-Macon this year, and said by phone on Tuesday that he and his teammates had extra high hopes after getting off to such a hot start. The Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 1 in two separate NCAA Division III national polls, and No. 2 in another.
Thoughts of postponing the season started to trickle down to players earlier that week, but the Yellow Jackets kept playing up until March 12. Their final game was a 14-1 home victory over York College.
“It was, like, a big week for us. Everybody was so ready to get on the ball field and everything,” O’Der said. “Right after the game someone in the athletic department came to the field and was like, ‘The season is going to be suspended, and we don’t know if it’s going to be suspended or canceled.’
“It was rough for all the seniors sitting in the outfield crying. It was hard to see because this was our year. We had a really good shot to win the national championship. We had a really hard schedule. We played a whole lot of Top 25 ranked teams. It was just crazy. I hated to see it as a freshman and I hated it more for our seniors because this was our year. We were going to go to the World Series and hopefully bring the trophy home. It hurt.”
O’Der said his coach tried to put together an unofficial slate of games or possibly a conference tournament for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, but the NCAA squashed the idea pretty quickly.
The Yellow Jackets had 15 seniors on the team this season, a couple of which, O’Der said, had the possibility of getting drafted by Major League Baseball.
While O’Der hadn’t had the opportunity to show himself on the field at RMC yet, he could tell the improvements he had made since starting at the school in the fall. He put on 20 pounds of muscle thanks to a new focus on getting stronger. His throwing velocity was up, he was hitting the ball harder, and he said he feels much stronger and more explosive than he was during his time in high school with the Warriors.
“It was just making me want to work harder... It was crazy to see how hard you worked in the weight room, how much it showed on the field.
“It just sucks. We’ve been working our [tails] off since the second week of school and haven’t stopped since,” he said. “It just sucks.”
Now, O’Der is back home in Ridgeway, and has hopes of playing in the Coastal Plain League this summer, either with the Martinsville Mustangs or High Point-Thomasville HiToms. CPL coaches have told him they’ll know more about if the league will play this summer around mid-April, but after Governor Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home mandate on Monday O’Der and other players aren’t feeling confident about getting any games in this summer either.
The Randolph-Macon coach sent the team workouts that are comparable to what they would be given to do in a normal offseason, and O’Der said he has a miniature gym he can use while all the others are closed. He’s focusing on continuing to get stronger and doing outfield drills when he can.
While none of that can compare to actually playing in a game, he’s taking solace in the fact he’s not alone.
“Everybody is in that same boat so it’s not like a team is ahead of us,” he said. “You’ve just got to keep doing your drills and maintain what you’ve got. Work on your mechanics and get better when you can.
“Hitting-wise it’s just going to be how it is. You’re just going to have to see a couple pitches or something. It’s all about timing. I felt like I got enough reps during the fall and spring and winter so I think I’ll be okay. You play the game so long you kind of figure out the secrets behind it. It’s just a challenge that we have to accept and face and see how it goes.”
The NCAA is granting an extra year of eligibility to all spring athletes in all divisions, but O’Der said he’s unsure if he plans to use his. As a biology major, he hopes to go to dental school after graduation, and doesn’t want to delay that for a year. Players aren’t required to declare if they’d like to use that extra year now, so he said his mind could change down the road.
No matter what happens though, he and his RMC teammates will always have questions of “what if?” when it comes to the 2020 season.
“It was a great experience just learning from all the people there. I felt like I got so much better,” O’Der said. “Our team, we’re like one big family and everybody is there to pump you up and everything and all the seniors guide you through our goal at Randolph-Macon and what we do here. I jut hate that too.
“This was our year to win the national championship and it just felt like it got taken from us.”
