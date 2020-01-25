Bassett’s boys basketball team has been in several close contests recently, but have been unable to come away with wins.
What the Bengals learned from those losses, though, they put into action Friday night.
Bassett led Magna Vista throughout all four quarters of Friday’s 50-42 win in Ridgeway, but it was the way they held off a late surging Warriors squad that impressed the Bengal coach.
“We were in this type of game with Gretna and kind of lost it, same way with Tunstall,” Bassett coach Adam Haynes said Friday. “But I think those type experiences kind of helped us for this game, and that’s part of the growth process. I’m proud of them taking what they’ve learned from those games and putting it into this one.”
Two back-to-back plays set the tone for Bassett late in the win. Bengals senior Darius Hairston knocked down an offbalance jump shot at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter to put Bassett up 35-32. On the first play of the fourth, Hairston grabbed a steal and went in for a layup, giving the Bengals a huge momentum swing.
I feel like it was a good boost for the team,” Hairston said of the two plays. “Everybody got into it and we were good. We just kept going, and going, and going.”
The two teams tied three times and traded two leads in the third after Bassett led 23-19 at the half.
“They (Magna Vista) made a run right there at the end of the third quarter. They scored, we come down, I thought that was a big basket for us so go into the fourth quarter scoring,” Haynes said of Hairston’s buzzer-beater. “And then we get the ball back, that’s huge. That’s a 4-point swing for us right there. And he (Hairston) was big for us tonight.”
Hairston scored eight of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, including going 4-4 from the foul line.
“I thought he played well. He kind of landed awkward and was out kind of the last 45 seconds or so but he even hit the two free throws before he came out so I thought Darius played a big crucial part,” Haynes said. “I thought he sparked us there in that fourth quarter.”
“I think about practice and when we miss a free throw we run so I didn’t want to miss any free throws,” Hairston said.
Bassett jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead to start the game, and fed off of two 3-pointers by Bradley Fuller to take a 17-8 lead after the first quarter.
The Bengals scored just six points in the second, allowing the Warriors to get back into the game. Magna Vista had eight second-chance points in the first half.
“I thought we played well early. I didn’t think we played terrible throughout the first half,” Haynes said. “I thought the one thing that killed us the first half was second chance opportunities… I thought that was a big difference in them being able to stay in the game. I thought we did a better job of that in the second half.
“You know it’s going to be a game of runs back and forth. A rivalry game. I thought whoever could kind of battle the adversity part and stay composed down the stretch, we hit some free throws to keep them at bay and I thought we did a better job of keeping them off the glass and keeping them to one shot for the most part the last two or three minutes and I thought that was the difference in the game.”
In the final minute of the first half, Magna Vista’s Tavin Hairston knocked down a 3-pointer, and Tyler Johnson had a layup to cut the lead to four just before the half.
Johnson had layups on back-to-back possessions in the third to tie the game for the first time, 25-25, with just under six minutes left in the third. They team’s tied again at 28 when Darius Hairston and Tavin Hairston each hit 3-pointers.
The Warriors took their first and only lead of the game on an assist from Johnson to Nycarius Gravely under the basket to make it 30-28 with 3:30 left in the third.
“Our guys have a lot of heart. We weren’t very smart at times tonight,” said Magna Vista coach Patrick Mills. “We had chances to slow down and take control of the game and we tried to get it all at once. I’m very disappointed in that. Some mental lapses… Just miscommunication, not knowing what scheme we’re in defensively and what not.”
RIVALRY ATMOSPHERE
Haynes and Darius Hairston both said playing in Friday’s game was “extremely fun,” given the packed gym and raucous fans.
Haynes said it took composure from his team to block out the noise and stay in the game.
“It was crazy. They were yelling and stuff but I just try to block that out. Just try to zone that out and focus on my shot and my release,” Darius Hairston said. “We just worked hard and got the job done. We just listened to coach, stayed calm, did our game plan and we just got the result we wanted.”
INJURIES AND BUGS
Magna Vista was without two starters Friday night. Sophomore guard Spencer Hairston was out with the flu, and junior point guard Courdae Gravely was out with a knee injury.
Mills was quick to say that playing short-handed “didn’t have anything to do with the game and not winning the game,” and hopes that a week off will help his sick players get better before the next game.
As for Gravely, playing without the team’s leader on the court has had an effect on the Warriors.
“Up until the last couple games, maybe 56 or 57 games that I’ve coached Courdae has been on the floor,” Mills said. “And he’s not coming through the door to save us any time soon so we’ve got to find a way to replace the intangible stuff. It’s not what shows up on the stat sheet, just basketball-wise he’s just a winner and I wanted to take a second to praise him but also challenge everyone else to step up and fill their role.”
STATS
Bradley Fuller added 11 points for the Bengals. Colin Cunningham led the way with six rebounds, and Dominic Gil had five steals.
Johnson led Magna Vista with nine points. Gravely and Tavin Hairston had eight each.
NEXT GAME
Bassett improves to 2-11 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.
Magna Vista falls to 7-10. They'll get a week off before returning home next Saturday to take on Martinsville at 4:15 p.m.
Bassett 50, Magna Vista 42
BHS 17 6 12 15 - 50
MVHS 8 11 13 10 - 42
Bassett: D. Hairston 16; B. Fuller 11; T. Fuller 6; J. Ford 9; C. Cunningham 4; D. Gill 4
Magna Vista: T. Johnson 9; T. Hairston 8; N. Gravely 8; T. Grant 7; R. Johnson 6; D. Preston 2; J. Morris 2
