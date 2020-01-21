With a 76-45 victory at home on Tuesday evening, the G.W.-Danville boys basketball team swept the season season series 2-0 against Magna Vista.
The Eagles had already defeated the Warriors 64-51 near the start of the season, and they took advantage of a short-handed Magna Vista squad in the second meeting.
Playing without guards Tavin Hairston and Courdae Gravely, both regular starters and trusted scorers, the Warriors were unable to keep pace with the Eagles (9-6) past the first quarter.
Magna Vista (7-9) led for most of the opening eight minutes, but the Eagles took over the lead for good with a put-back from Kapone Barley and a four-point spurt from Donavan Howard to take a three-point edge into the second quarter.
“We went big—I normally don’t start Nycarius (Gravely) and Ryan (Johnson) together,” Warriors head coach Patrick Mills said. “I thought it was pretty effective in the first quarter. I knew it was a matter of time before the half-court trap or a press was coming.”
A full-court press, indeed, came at the start of the second quarter, and the Eagles forced Magna Vista into a long string of turnovers that they turned into easy points.
“Things worked well, they were in the right spots and we came up with some big buckets there,” Eagles head coach Jermaine Parker said.
A 10-0 run put the game out of reach early, and GW took a 40-24 at the break.
“I was disappointed that we picked the ball up in dead spots on the floor—in the corners—and we didn’t flash hard in the middle,” Mills said. “I thought we just panicked.”
The Eagles’ lead broke 30 points in the second half as their press continued to yield Warriors mistakes. GW also took advantage of numerous offensive rebounds en route to the win.
“I told the guys, ‘We gotta handle the (Piedmont) District,’” Parker said.
Jakobe Dixon led GW with 11 points, and Howard and Barley followed with 10 points each. Twelve Eagles scored in all.
Spencer Hairston hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for Magna Vista. Ty Grant added 10 points, Tyler Johnson scored six and Nycarius Gravely supplied five.
MV: Spencer Hairston 14, Ty Grant 10, Tyler Johnson 6, Nycarius Gravely 5, Ryan Johnson 3, Dekavis Preston 3, Takoma Kidd 2, Jayveon Morris 2.
GW: Jakobe Dixon 11, Kapone Barley 10, Donavan Howard 10, Taevon Walden 8, Tyler McDuffie 6, Shawn Watlington 6, Wesley Graves 5, Juwan Spratt 5, Willie Edmunds 4, Isaiah Pritchett 4, Justin Bethel 4, Sha’Kobe Hairston 3.
Tunstall 71, Bassett 57
Bassett dropped a Piedmont District home game on Tuesday, falling to Tunstall 71-57.
Bradley Fuller led Bassett with 18 points, and TreJon Fuller added 10.
D'dric Rogers led Tunstall with 20 points, and Jaylen Crews added 17.
Bassett (1-13) will go on the road to Magna Vista for a rivalry matchup on Friday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patrick County 45,
Martinsville 36
Patrick County defeated Martinsville at home Tuesday for a season split between the two region rivals.
Both teams were short-staffed, with the Bulldogs playing without Ciara Valentine and Leighton Jamison, and the Cougars playing without Sierra Hubbard.
Gracelyn Hubbard led the Cougars with 11 points. Missy Hazard added nine on three made 3-pointers, with four assists. Abby Dillon had eight points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks, and Logan McGhee had six points and 11 rebounds.
“The girls stepped up big tonight,” Patrick County coach Donny Rakes said in an email. “With Sierra Hubbard out indefinitely with an injury and did not play, the girls scrapped, fought, and believed we could win. Just an awesome effort, so proud of my kids.”
Janyia Benton led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Nakieyah Hairston added 14 points and 15 rebounds.
Martinsville falls to 12-5 on the year. They’ll return home on Friday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.
Magna Vista 43,
G.W.-Danville 38
Magna Vista extended its current winning streak to 11 games with a 43-38 home win over G.W.-Danville Tuesday night.
TaNashia Hairston led the Warriors with 23 points. Ciara Dillard added 10, and MacKenzie Hairston had six.
Magna Vista improves to 13-1. It will go on the road Friday to take on rival Bassett at 7 p.m.
