Before the first eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitataional Series event from virtual Homestead Miami Speedway last month, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon hadn't been in an iRacing simulator rig in over 10 years.
It's taken the racing veteran some time to get used to the world of virtual racing again, but he's made sure to keep the races fun for him and the fans watching at home as we wait for the Cup Series to start back up after coronavirus postponements.
Dillon spoke with the Bulletin by phone on Friday about his iRacing experience and what fans can expect during this week's race at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.
Martinsville Bulletin - It had been quite a while since you had been in a sim rig before the Homestead race?
Ty Dillon - It had been probably 10 or 11 years. What I ran before was called ARCA Sim Factor. I don't know if it's still around or not, but it was a great game back then. It's what I ran when I ran ARCA Series. I literally hadn't raced on a computer in 10 years. It's actually the same rig I raced then is what I raced now. It's probably a little outdated, it's had some modifications, it was being used at (Richard Childress Racing), kind of a rig for us to get on every once in a while and used for different purposes... but it's been good enough to go on there and have fun and interact with fans and be a part of this.
Was it like riding a bike, you don't really forget, or did it take a while to get used to it again?
TD - It's still taking me bit to get used to it. It's not an easy thing. I think technology changes so much. I think in 10 years technology changes the technique of how to race these sim races... I haven't been spending an overly amount of time to really figure it out. You've got to spend hours and hours to hours with some of the top guys of iRacing to really know the ins and outs and the little secrets to make it go faster. But for me it's for fun, it's entertainment to our fans in a time when everyone is kind of cooped up and needs a little distraction in the world so I'm going to keep it at that until we go back real racing.
Are you practicing more for Talladega this week or for Richmond last week?
TD - I've been practicing about the same every week for these races. I'll get on maybe about 20 or 30 minutes from about Thursday until the race and then just practice a couple things. I'm not spending a whole bunch of time on it. I've been running a couple of the practice races a night. Usually starting on Thursday night they'll have one practice race a night just to kind of get the feel of it. You don't want to be the one guy who didn't practice at all and make a fool of yourself. So I think that's my intention is make sure I'm not messing it up for somebody else and I can hold my own. I'm spending time on it for sure but probably not near as much as the others.
For someone who has never been on a sim rig, what is the toughest part about iRacing? Because it seems like it's not really one of those things where drivers just sit down and get it.
TD - I think just the hardest pat is getting used to feel of it. Especially for someone who races in real life. When you're racing in real life you're used to the feel and the speed and the smell and the senses of the car to really guide you. And when you have the simulator you don't have the smell or feel in your body. It kind of takes away different aspects that have to look for different things. You have to train your mind to look for different things and drive differently than you would in real life. There's some things that you kind of have to adapt to that are different.
Do you think this week's race at Talladega will have different challenges than Homestead, Texas, and Richmond?
TD - I'm anxious to see what it's going to be like. I think it's going to be quite unique. I think it'll be a good race. I think the only worry is how is it going to work as far as time with the longer pace laps and as far as cautions. I think we get one reset. You don't want to be the one who crashes near the back and they don't throw a caution and then you're kind of stuck in the back. I think it's going to be a great race though, I think guys are a putting a lot of time into it. I'm going to do my best to be well-prepared. We do have a bit of a chat going where everybody is making sure that everyone is aware of the ins and outs and the nuances of running at a superspeedway. I think everyone is prepared to put on a good show and I think we will.
You say there's a chat with you all. Are all the drivers sort of working together in that way to make sure it stays fun for the viewers?
TD - I think it's sort of split. I think about half the drivers are making sure this stays fun for everyone and the other half is really wanting to do well and focusing on beating each other. It's made it fun in between. I think we all just need to keep a good perspective on the whole thing and I think it'll continue to be a positive influence like it has been over the last couple weeks.
If someone is just watching these iRaces for the first time and doesn't know anything about it, what would you tell them to watch for to understand it better?
TD - I think, obviously it's not the real deal. We don't have a great view of our surroundings or feel of the edges of the car, but I think there's not much you have to know different between real racing and iRacing other than what some drivers do isn't really a great view of who they are exactly on the real track. But it is fun. A lot of guys, I'd say 10-15 percent of the field, has thousands of races experience on iRacing and there's guys like myself who are on race four or five on iRacing, so you have a big array of experience and experience really matters in everything you do. But as long as people are having fun that's what really matters in the end.
This week's eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series iRace from virtual Talladega Superspeedway will run on Sunday, airing on FS1 at 1 p.m.
