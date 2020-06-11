The Virginia High School League Executive Committee announced Thursday it has cleared the way for sports teams to begin out-of-season practice activities beginning on Monday, the VHSL said in an email release.
The news is in alignment with the Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s “Virginia’s Return to School Plan” announced on Tuesday. The VHSL officially suspended the summer dead period for all athletic teams from June 29-July 4, 2020.
All schools must submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education outlining compliance with Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mitigation strategies, the release read, as is part of the Governor’s plan.
“The VHSL Executive Committee believes that getting students back into some level of education-based activities will be supportive of their physical and mental health and well-being,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun in a release. “Allowing students and coaches the opportunity to begin out-of-season extracurricular activities and athletics will allow school communities the ability to begin moving in a positive direction.
“Our student-athletes have been out for over three months. Conditioning and acclimation will be critical as coaches and athletes prepare for the upcoming fall season,” continued Haun.
The VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee is completing work on the VHSL Guidelines for Reopening Sports/Activities. The committee is finalizing the document to ensure it is in alignment with guidelines released by the Governor’s “Return to School Plan” as well as the VDH and the CDC.
“Any decisions moving forward will be made in compliance with the Governor’s orders and will continue to be made with the best interest of our student-athletes. Safety will always be our number one priority,” the release read.
