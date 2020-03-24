The Virginia High School League, the governing body for high school sports in the state, unanimously recommended a delay on a final decision regarding the possibility of playing a spring sports season this summer, the league said in a release.
The VHSL held a conference call Tuesday morning with its VHSL Crisis Management team to discuss all options relating to spring sports and academic activities after the current academic year ends and into the summer.
“While we recognize the importance sports has on our students and communities, the COVID-19 threat is real and people need to follow all the regulations and recommendations from the CDC, Virginia Department of Health, and the Governor. We must make that our number one priority,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a release. “The Crisis Management team overwhelmingly felt a decision on an extension to the spring sports season should be put on hold until May. Any options for the spring sports season will require that COVID-19 is no longer a threat and poses no health risks to our student-athletes or the public."
All spring sports for 2020 were cancelled on Monday after Governor Ralph Northam mandated all schools remain closed through the end of the academic year.
The VHSL said they would need to take action and provide a one-time waiver to allow teams to practice and play, should a season be allowed during the summer. If any games are played during the summer, though, it would not be a full season, and there would be no 2020 VHSL Champions recognized for spring sports.
Students entering college and taking summer classes that are not part of any dual enrollment situation are no longer in high school and would not be permitted to play, should there be a season during the summer.
“This is extremely serious and a lot has to happen before May for us to extend the season. In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be made in the best interest of our student-athletes and public safety," Haun said.
