The founder of a popular local history Facebook page is stepping down as its administrator after public uproar over a video of him cursing at protesters.
A video posted on social media since Thursday shows a man in a minivan yelling and waving his middle finger at protesters at the corner of Rives and Greensboro Roads. By Saturday, he had been identified as Ray Hooper, founder and administrator of “This Is My Town's History-Martinsville, Virginia,” which has more than 8,300 members.
The demonstration was by a group of about two dozen people, organized by the Martinsville Protest group. The demonstration ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., said organizer Lydiah Hachbart, and he pulled over to talk to them around noon.
Martinsville Protest was founded last week as an effort to show support for racial justice and equality, inspired by the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis while in police custody. It has held three demonstrations in the area.
“We were just standing there holding our signs, and we weren’t chanting or anything,” Hachbart said. “He pulls up really fast, stops abruptly. He starts yelling at us.”
The video shows:
“Do you have jobs?” he asked.
“Yes, we do,” several responded.
“Do you pay taxes? I have a right for those tax money to protect me, don’t I? So how come they’re out there robbing stores, Macy’s in New York. Wait a minute, now listen to me. See, y’all are not allowing me to speak, but y’all want to speak. So listen to me. Shut your damn mouth.”
With his middle finger up, he said, “Go ahead and take that,” with curse words. “I’ll take you out right there, you son of a [expletive]."
Hachbart said of that exchange, “If he would have come at us in a completely different way and tried to show he was having an actual intellectual conversation, it would have went” better.
On Saturday, Hooper posted an apology on Martinsville Protest’s Facebook page. It reads:
“I want to take this time to apologize to everyone for my rude and bad behavior toward the young people on 220 south at Walgreens the other day. I am the old man that you are posting of me in my car arguing and cussing. When I saw myself in the video, I could not believe myself how rude and awful I was to you, I even ask myself if this was really me, but it was. I had just had a very bad week where I had just lost my brother who I loved very much and I was also dealing with things concerning my handicap wife who is in a wheel chair. I allowed my bad side of me take over me, before I could think straight. This is not who I am. I have biracial people in my family and I do not look at their color of their skin, I look at them as a part of my family. I was only looking at the opposite of what you young people were doing and not looking at your good you were doing. After I got home God dealt with me about what I had said and done to innocent people and I truly apologize to you for being a dumb old man, who does not have much time left in this life and not looking at your good you were doing. Please forgive me for treating you this way.”
Though some of the more than five dozen responses to that post were negative, most were positive.
“I appreciate you apologizing, and I forgive you. Hope all is well,” wrote Terri-Lynn Bancroft.
“This is how we come together," wrote Suzie Helbert. "Genuine apologies made and accepted. Choose to grow and come together.”
Hooper said by telephone Sunday he had no comment about the video and the apologies: “I’ve apologized numerous times already and it’s a one-sided thing. Even if I said anything I wouldn’t be heard.”
The history Facebook page “is going to be turned over to Rita Watson,” the other administrator, he said. The change would be effective Tuesday afternoon, so that he could “show her what to do” first.
However, by 5 p.m. Sunday he posted on the site, “As of right now Rita Watson is the new Administrator of this group. I have removed myself as administrator.”
“I will try. I am no authority, but I'm keeping this for you guys. This has been a good site up until now,” Watson wrote in the comments section. “If I catch a lot of flak, I have no choice but to give up this page. I hope you guys understand.”
Watson on Sunday afternoon said by telephone that she had been overwhelmed by “all this bickering and carrying on” through comments on the My Town Facebook page.
Initially when asked, she dropped her involvement with the page, she said, but had accepted the role as administrator later in the day. She would keep it up for the benefit of people who like the site.
Hooper started the page in 2014, she said, and she began helping with keeping posts on track and proofreading for grammar and spelling two years ago. Hooper dropped out as both page administrator, she said, but also as a member.
“It’s just an amazing site,” she said, and she’d like to see it continue – as long as people remain peaceful, treating it as a history site, without ruining it with complaints about that video and related topics.
Meanwhile, the next Martinsville Protest demonstration will be held Thursday afternoon, starting at either 3 or 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the corner of Rives and Greensboro Road, Hachbart said.
“I would just like to move on from” the negativity surrounding the video, Hackbart said. “There will be people like him” everywhere. “We just have to focus on the people that are showing the support and spreading” positive vibes.
