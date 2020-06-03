People in some areas are saying the deer population appears to be lower, but reports to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries are inconclusive on whether or not that could be because of the deer hemorrhagic disease.
HD, as it’s called, “is a disease that breaks out in late summer and early fall,” generally from August through October, said Matt Knox, deer project coordinator for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
It wouldn’t be active now, but some people are wondering if it were so prevalent last summer that it killed off a substantial part of the deer population.
Hemorrhagic disease is caused by a few kinds of viruses, Knox said. It is transmitted from deer to deer by tiny biting gnats (the types called no-see-ums or midges).
“Nobody knows where the virus stays over winter,” he said. “It’s very seasonal.”
The disease occurs most during times of drought. That’s because the midge reproduces in the muddy banks along waterways, and in times of drought the banks are wider, because water levels go down.
When deer go to the waterholes where those gnats are, they get bitten. The disease hits quickly: the deer gets a blazing fever, strong enough to make it go delirious.
To find relief from the heat of the fever, the deer goes to a bank along water, to cool down in the cool soil, what Knox called “the cold compress of mother nature."
A sign that a deer has HD is watery eyes.
The virus attacks blood vessel tissues, causing internal bleeding within 48 to 72 hours. If the deer doesn’t die from that, it may fall into the water and drown. Normally deer swim well, but not when they are that crazy with fever.
Some deer recuperate, and a telltale sign of that is problems in the hooves. The high fever from the sickness kills the band tissue around the hooves. Deer that have recuperated remain immune to the disease.
HD does not pose any danger to people, Knox said.
There’s always HD, Knox said, but there was a particularly big outbreak of it in the Henry and Patrick county areas in 2012, and another rise in reports last year.
Those reported cases were in the northern end of the county and especially Oak Level, and a swath ranging from Primland in Patrick County to the Pittsylvania County line, he said. Cases were strong at least twice in the past decade.
The DGIF asks that people call to report any deer they suspect has HD.
Last fall, the department received four calls involving 21 deer in Henry County, 21 calls involving 63 deer in Franklin County and one call in Patrick County. Heavier reports were made around Calloway and Roanoke.
Hunters also reported a lower number of deer kills than normal – “the lowest in the last 20 years,” Knox said.
However, “there’s still plenty of deer in Henry County,” he added.
Meanwhile, local residents report:
In Spencer, Carolyn Baptist sees several groups of deer a few times a day on a regular basis.
In Spencer and Ridgeway, Mark Carter says he’s seen “huge numbers” of deer.
Agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America leader Darryl Holland said that the deer population on North Mayo River, between Spencer and Horsepasture, is fine, but “I have heard of some problems ‘up stream,' north of 58 – but not as bad as the last couple of years.”
This year, deer have not been spotted in some Dyer’s Store neighborhoods where they had traveled heavily (and destroyed gardens) in previous years.
Janet Ashby, whose property is between Dyer’s Store and Figsboro, said a friend who normally hunts on her property with ease did not get a single deer last year.
Leah Metz Hylton, who lives between Figsboro and Snow Creek, pays attention to the deer in her area through a deer management program on the farm.
“We had noted five able-to-kill well-pointed bucks up for management killing last season,” she said. "All five were found dead of blue tongue [a name for HD] near a water source. We did not have but one deer harvested last year in our program and have not seen near as many deer within the last five years, or roughly the first time the blue tongue came through.”
Hylton added that her family keeps in touch with the DGIF and reported the deaths.
There is a sort of a false alarm going on now about deer, Knox said: Scruffy-looking deer (some people say they look like they have mange) actually are just shedding.
Deer shed now, and again between mid-August and mid-September. The different coats deer have make them look grayish-brown in winter and reddish in summer.
To report a deer you suspect of having had hemorrhagic disease, contact the Lynchburg DGIF office at 434-525-7522.
Visit www.dgif.virginia.gov/wildlife/diseases/hd/ for more information about the disease.
