Greg Suire took over as the new president of the Martinsville Mustangs back in October.
Now, with about three months until the team’s opening day, Suire is working towards rebranding the team and recruiting players for the upcoming season.
“Our brand is going to be very simple,” Suire said in an interview last week. “High level college baseball pro prospects, dressed very nicely, and branded to look like they’re from Martinsville, Virginia.”
After talking with the City of Martinsville for about a year, Suire, who lives about 45 minutes away just over the North Carolina line, takes over management of the team after the Mustangs’ contract with the Coastal Plain League management ended in August. The team will still compete in the CPL.
Suire starts his tenure with the team with three main goals: improve performance on the field, improve the team’s brand, and change the narrative about the team in the community.
One of the first things Suire hopes to do is improve and beautify Hooker Field, where the Mustangs play their home games. As the Bulletin reported last week, Suire said fans will see upgrades to the field as early as this summer, with more extensive plans coming down the road.
Here’s more of what Suire said about his hopes for Year 1 and beyond with the team:
PRO PROSPECTS
For several seasons, the Mustangs roster has been comprised of players from all over the country. Suire, who said he is “extremely involved” with roster construction, said recruiting more players from Virginia and North Carolina will be a focus, but it can be hard to build relationships with coaches.
“There has been a narrative set about the past experiences here with Virginia coaches,” Suire said. “We’ve got to change that with them. Because ultimately our communication with attracting players starts with the college coach. So he must be comfortable with the Mustangs organization first. They must have a good perception of sending their student athletes here for 3 months.”
While building a report with local college coaches will take time, Suire said he additionally goes another route as well when recruiting players even more locally.
Suire is also the president of Coastal Plain League teams High Point-Thomasville HiToms and Wilson Tobs. In HPT, the team has a philosophy of grooming their own players from the local American Legion teams. This summer, Suire said the HiToms will have 10 former local American Legion players who live in High Point and Thomasville on the roster.
Suire hopes to start getting in touch with local high school coaches around Martinsville, because he starts recruiting for several years down the road.
“Who are the players in the area now in the junior and senior high school class that I need to keep an eye on?,” Suire said. “Because I start recruiting players as early as a freshman or sophomore for HPT for three years down the road… I need to start building that relationship.
“Once we do that, guess what follows? Their parents, their grandparents, their girlfriends, their buddies. All of a sudden they come to the game.”
Suire reiterated that he wants fans to believe no matter who is on the field and where they’re from, they’re a top level pro prospect in college. Even if that player doesn’t end up getting drafted, the possibility is always there.
“That’s our first line of recruiting. Is this young baseball player a potential pro prospect?,” Suire said.
“Our focus is, what’s going to make someone when they walk in that gate say, ‘That’s a star. Write his name down.’ And that’s the focus that we’ve got to have with our recruiting. So when people come to the game they have to say, ‘This is a different level of performance. I can’t see this anywhere else in the Southwest Virginia area.’”
IMPROVING THE BRAND
There’s an old adage in sports – Look good, feel good, play good.
The Mustangs released new team logos that will be used on new uniforms the team will wear this summer. Suire said rebranding the team and changing the look was a huge priority for him.
The team will all but eliminate the gold in their uniforms and instead focus on black and royal blue, with logos that have subtle nods to Martinsville, Southern Virginia, and even Martinsville Speedway.
The Mustangs won’t be all different from last year – General Manager Ruthanne Duffy will return for a second season, as will Director of Media Relations and Broadcasting Connor Akeman.
Other familiar faces in town will join the team. Tonya Davis, a Martinsville resident who was born and raised in town, is the team’s new Director of Marketing and Sales. Davis and her husband have been a host family for Mustangs players the last two summers.
Patrick Henry Community College graduate and current assistant baseball coach Brandon Nania will join the team’s coaching staff under first year head coach Jake Marrinelli, who is the head coach at Mercyhurt North East. This year will be Marrinelli’s first in the CPL.
“I think we have a good core group of people who believe in what we represent and what they can represent,” Suire said. “But more importantly, what can it accomplish down the road. And I’ve seen it and I’ve witnessed it. So I think it’s a lot.”
The biggest thing Suire hopes to improve is the message of the Mustangs and Hooker Field, and show local baseball players more about the town and the people.
“Needless to say, it’s been a struggle, it’s been a challenge to control the message of other teams and players in the league to control their perspectives,” Suire said. “These young me who come here along with their friends and their parents, they’re not getting the chamber of commerce tour. They’re going directly to the ball park, and making an immediate decision about what Martinsville is all about.
“So we’re going to change that and we’re going to bring it to where they’re saying, ‘Hey, this is a great southern town with a scenic ballpark that’s really been beautiful. And man those guys play hard on that field. They’ve got cool uniforms, they’ve got a great looking mascot and their fans appreciate good baseball here. So when they move on from the CPL, when someone asks them about their experience the have something positive to say.”
COMING TO MARTINSVILLE
Last summer, after the Mustangs home finale was rained out, Martinsville travelled the next night to HPT.
Along with the team came a large contingent of Mustangs fans and host families.
The following night, the Mustangs travelled to Wilson, and again, the fans followed suit. It was then that Suire said he wanted to be a part of the team.
“I was still on the fence,” he said. “I didn’t know if I was ready for it or not and I didn’t know if this place was ready for me to be involved.
“The reason they were there is because they loved their kids. And the last game was rained out and they didn’t get that experience, and then I noticed after the game… the camaraderie after the game between the host parents and the players was really phenomenal.
“That’s when I kind of knew that this area has it in it. Sometimes you just need some things to inspire you a little bit more to pick up your pace. And I hope that’s what we can do.”
Suire has seen the small-town atmosphere Martinsville and Hooker Field provide in the 15 years since the Mustangs joined the CPL. He’s hoping that fans can embrace the team as their own in 2020 and beyond.
“The bones are here. And I see that,” he said. “I see the cohesion when you really get a product and a movement that people can believe in what can happen and how it can change things. Here you’ve got fans of Bassett, Martinsville, Magna Vista, Virginia Tech, Virginia. But we can all be Mustangs fans.
“So why not bring everyone together to cheer for that team. But they’ve got to have a reason to come out on a repetitive basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.