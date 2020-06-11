What the heck is the “Vortex Theory”?
A few weeks ago a friend texted me saying he had a story idea for me.
(Side note: I love when this happens. If you have a story idea for me, preferably the crazier the better, please tell me. I’m 100 percent serious.)
He said I needed to talk to a scientist or meteorologist about Darrell Waltrip’s “Vortex Theory.”
What the heck is the Vortex Theory? I didn’t know at the time either. But apparently it’s a theory by Waltrip, a NASCAR Hall of Famer turned race announcer, that somehow cars going around in a circle at fast speeds for a race creates so much wind and heat that it literally changes weather patterns and keeps rain away. Which is why rainy conditions tend to seemingly go around tracks during races, and the heaviest rains fall after the race or during cautions and not during green flags.
When it was explained to me I literally had to read the text, like, four times, and I’ve read other articles written about it and still don’t fully understand. Of course, it’s a made up theory by a non-meteorologist, so it’s not exactly sound science.
But I reached out to another friend who is the smartest person I know and is also a huge race fan and former driver to ask him if the Vortex Theory is real.
His response was too crude for print but boiled down to a sarcastic “Yes, floating clouds full of millions of pounds of water can be held off by the wind from a couple cars.” Heavy sarcasm there.
Which was kind of my thought as well? Like, it’s weather. It’s kind of a big thing. And there are only 40 cars on a track.
And then last night happened. I looked at the weather app on my phone a million times throughout the day and every time the percentages went up. A big ole thunderstorm seemed absolutely imminent right smack dab in the middle of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
And then it didn’t happen. My friend who initially texted me about the theory was watching the race broadcast from very close to the Speedway and he said they had seen a few small showers during the race, but somehow that rain never made it to the track to cause a delay.
But then, literally 10 minutes after the race I looked out the window of the press box and it was pouring.
So I posted a photo of the rain on Twitter and had like two dozen responses of “VORTEX THEORY! IT’S REAL!”
My smart friend did point out to me, “What is true is that the cars circling the track under green flag conditions creates enough heat and wind to keep the track dry in a light rain, particularly short tracks. So, when there is a caution suddenly the rain matters because there isn’t enough heat to keep the track dry.”
Just about all of the race last night was run under green, save for just a couple short cautions and stage breaks. The last 96 laps were all run without a single stoppage, so I’m sure if it was lightly raining it wouldn’t have mattered as much, and the rain became much more noticeable when the race ended.
There’s an old saying in baseball when games are rained out that goes “the baseball gods didn’t want us to play today.” So my personal vortex theory is that the race gods absolutely did want us to race last night, and they were kind to Martinsville.
SOUND THEORY
If Waltrip can come up with his own scientific theories, then I can too.
So I was sitting in the press box last night a few laps into the race and I noticed that I couldn’t hear the TV over the roar of the cars.
My first thought was, “Oh my gosh, I’m losing my hearing. Did I go to too many concert in college? Listen to my earbuds too loudly? Is this what it’s like to get old?!” Then I took a deep breath and thought about it.
See, the thing is, of course races are loud. Racecars are loud. Breaking news! But usually in the press box you can just lightly hear the roar of the cars but still hear the TVs. Last night the sound of the cars seemed incredibly louder than usual.
But since the race was run without fans in the stands there wasn’t anyone to absorb the sound. My theory is that races are actually louder in empty stadiums. Like, maybe the sound bounces off the metal bleachers? Does that make sense?
It’s probably crazy, I’m willing to admit that. This is just a broader thought about how weird Martinsville Speedway sounded all day yesterday. I got to the track around 11 a.m. and sat in the press box in total silence until the drivers were told to start their engines. I could hear the train horns as they drove by on the railroad tracks. One other reporter talked about how weird it was to be able to hear birds chirp as he picked up his credentials.
During cautions you truly could have heard a pin drop. It was kind of eerie. I think I speak for everyone when I say it will be nice to have fans back at the track, for sure.
Maybe I only thought it was louder because everything else during the day was so quiet. If you’re a scientist or someone specializing in sound and want to talk with me about this theory, please email me.
Or if you’re a meteorologist who can speak to the veracity of the “Vortex Theory,” also please email me.
If you’re none of those things but you have weird story ideas for me to investigate, definitely please email me.
