When it was announced on March 23 that all high school spring sports in Virginia would be canceled this season due to coronavirus concerns, most people's first thoughts went immediately to the seniors on those teams. Unlike in college, there would be no extra year of eligibilty, and those players would never get a chance to have a final season.
Seniors from across the area reached out to The Bulletin either by phone or email and gave their thoughts on missing their final chance to put on their high school uniforms.
Madeline Bishop - Bassett outdoor track
"When I first heard, initially my mind went straight to the the underclassmen and those I've been able to compete with for song long and I've gotten really close to and realizing I'll never be able to really get the chance to compete with them again.
"It's definitely the little moments like just the normal hard practice days and being able to get through it with the people who have become my family that I'll miss the most.
"I'm committed to run at Emory and Henry College. It's definitely a relief but I'm really lucky that I got to have that opportunity and I can't imagine how some of these kids are feeling who didn't have that opportunity and were really relying on that opportunity.
"I was really looking forward to competing at more invitational meets because we were getting to go a lot of new ones like we had one at UVA and Radford University and we don't get to go to those anymore.
"I'm kind of torn on the idea of a senior banquet. It's something that would be really nice to have just to get some kind of closure and recognition for what I've done for so long, but it definitely wont be the same as still getting recognized and getting to compete."
Gerardo Becerra Uribe - Magna Vista boys soccer
"I was devastated. I couldn't believe it. I kind of had a feeling it was going to happen but I didn't really think about it as much as I do now.
"I'm going to miss most winning at The Hole (Magna Vista's home stadium).
"I would love to get together with my teammates one more time to celebrate."
Rodolfo Rodriguez - G.W.-Danville soccer
"I really want to play my last season. I'd been working out for months before it started."
Tkai Chaney - Dan River girls soccer
"I just wanted to say this is a heartbreaking thing to hear that I cannot finish my last season and I would like to know if we could do something to be able to finish the season."
Jake Arnold - Bassett outdoor track
"I'm disappointed. I understand why it was coming because for health reasons. It's not going to stop me from doing anything, from training and doing workouts because I've got to get ready for college.
"I run in the mornings with my mom and there's nobody there, and nobody is around me.
"I was most looking forward to competing in the 2-mile race because Coach (Kevin) Underwood wanted me to go down to an 11:45, and I really wanted to work hard to get down to that time. I'm going to continue to work out in the 2-mile and get better in that time, and go run on the trails and speed work on the trails and do long runs.
"It would mean a lot to me to have some sort of senior banquet because seeing my friends for a last time before we graduate, I've been with them since the first time I ran in middle school. We can just celebrate how hard we worked and going to college and graduation."
Carlos Kendrick - Magna Vista boys soccer
"I'm hoping to have the spring sports to be pushed back to summer because I would like to have college scouts come out and look at my teammates and I. Please give us Seniors a chance to show our skills we have learned over the years and let colleges decide if that senior is the one to join their school and team."
Vontayvious Brim - Bassett outdoor track
"After seven season in high school, three in middle school, I can't believe it's finally time to hang up these high school spikes without one last showdown. I always said this journey has been like the 400 meter dash - get out hard or get behind and make up time.
"Freshman year is like, now you're coming around that first bend where you should be, now you're on the straight, maintaining, striding, not losing speed, breathing, the race is halfway over.
"Sophomore year you're now coming through the last curve, this is what makes or breaks you, where all those high intensity workouts come in, that endurance, whose got anything left in this race? Coming through with 150 meters to go, you hear, 'All right, let's go. Pump them arms, dig, dig, dig.
"Junior year, everything around you goes blank. The crowd, lights, competition, all of that doesn't matter. You've got 100 meters left, you're behind. Are you going to leave it on the track or keep complaining? The only thing left you can do is get them knees up, arms pumping, adrenaline kicking in, and dig and dig.
"Senior year, you cherish the journey while you're on it, never knowing if you'll get another shot at getting in those blocks again and waiting for those defining words, 'Runners on your mark... set...'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.