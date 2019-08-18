Bulletin Staff Report
With just barely over two weeks of practices under their belts, it’s hard to believe that the high school football season is so close.
Three of the four local teams will play benefit games this Friday, with the regular season officially kicking off next week. With Bassett and Patrick County each on the move to new regions this season — the Bengals drop from VHSL Class 4 to Class 3, joining Region 3D, and the Cougars drop from Class 3 to Class 2, joining Region 2C — each team will get a chance to test themselves against competition in their new class Friday night.
Bassett goes on the road to Bedford Friday for a benefit game against Liberty, from Region 3C. Patrick County will get an early taste of Region 2C when they take on Chatham in Stuart. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
In Ridgeway, Magna Vista will take on Lord Botetourt, the team that ended the Warriors season in the 2017 playoffs. Both the Warriors and Cavaliers have been the class of Region 3D for the better part of a decade. They met in the 2015 state championship. LB is coming off of an 11-3 season in which they made the state final four, and brings to Ridgeway a host of Division I prospects, especially on the offensive line.
Even if Friday’s games don’t matter in the record books, all three will matter to the teams on the field, and will serve as a litmus test for where they want to go this season.
There’s still a ways to go in the preseason, but here’s some things to watch for from each team as the season draws closer:
BASSETT
Bassett may have won just three games in 2018, but with all three coming in their final five games, including a rivalry win over Magna Vista, all signs pointed in the right direction for the Bengals.
Bassett returns a host of players off of last year’s young squad, including duel-threat Kevon Smith. While Smith is dangerous as an offensive weapon, he’ll play an even bigger role on the Bengals’ defense, which figures to be much faster and have much more depth than in years past. Dominic Gill returns as a defensive end opposite Austin McDaniel. They’ll play in front of a combo of Jaylen Turner and Dylan Hairfield at safety.
The Bengals allowed more than 27 points per game last season, but less than 10 per game in their three wins. An improved defense will be crucial in the ground-and-pound Piedmont District, but it could be Bassett’s strong suit this season.
MAGNA VISTA
The Warriors have gone into the last two seasons with players battling for the starting quarterback job. This season, there’s no question that job belongs to junior Dryus Hairston, a second-team All-Piedmont District selection last season. Hairston won the starting job midway through last year over Freddie Roberts.
Having Hairston has the No. 1 guy this season gives the Warriors stability at the QB position, but also allows Roberts, who head coach Joe Favero called a “Swiss Army knife” for the team last season, to be used more in the offense as a slot receiver, wide receiver, or even running the ball at times. Roberts is one of several weapons Favero has on the offensive side, joining Liberty University commit Louis Taylor at running back, and all-region selection Isaac Ellison at wide receiver.
Magna Vista should struggle far less with putting points on the board this season.
MARTINSVILLE
When Bobby Martin met with the Bulldogs football team in the spring after his hiring was announced, the biggest issue he said he wanted to address was numbers and getting more players out to play and avoid the attrition the team saw last season.
Martin so far has done a good job of bringing in new players based on practices and is helped by several transfers into the school, including quarterback/running back Jeremiah Law, who returns to Martinsville after spending a year at Carlisle. Morale and energy is up at Martinsville, and with new additions, the Bulldogs could be back to the rebuilding point they were at before last year’s 1-win season.
The biggest thing for Martinsville is having a coach who is excited, and Martin, a Fieldale-Collinsville graduate who is returning to his home town for the first time in two decades, is excited, as is his coaching staff, a mix of Bulldog returners from last year and young former football players themselves, including Martin’s son Bobby Martin Jr., a 2013 G.W.-Danville graduate, and 2014 Magna Vista graduate Keon Mabin. Both Martin Jr. and Mabin played football at the college level.
Even if the record at the end of the year doesn’t show it, Martinsville’s football team will be improved from last season, and they absolutely have the right man at the top of the totem pole to lead them now and in the future.
PATRICK COUNTY
Patrick County defeated Martinsville in the penultimate game of the season last year, a Piedmont District win that the Cougars believed signaled the team in Stuart was building, and no longer a door mat in the league.
PC comes into 2019 with that same amount of confidence, and looks to continue the upward swing. The Cougars lost eight seniors off of last year’s squad, including do-it-all players Frankie LaComa and Josh Cockram, but they return running back Dae’Shawn Penn, and defensive duo Bryce Fulcher and Jess Edwards. Fulcher was an all-region selection last season.
A move down to Class 2 will help with that confidence, allowing the team a better chance to make the playoffs in a weaker conference. But Cougars head coach David Morrison told the Bulletin last week that his team has more plans than just the postseason. They’ve always had the goal of becoming more dangerous in the district, and they’ve proven they’re a team you cannot sleep on this season.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.