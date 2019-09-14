The season is still young, but in three games so far Magna Vista has played against a team coming off of a playoff berth last year with high hopes for 2019, and two more games against teams coming off of big wins.
In each of those contests Magna Vista has dominated. After wins of 25 and 14 points in Weeks 1 and 2, the Warriors had undoubtedly their best performance of the season Friday night in a 55-14 win over William Fleming.
The Colonials may have won just one game a season ago, but they were a different squad in the first two games of the season, winning 52-10 over Harrisonburg and 28-26 over Rockbridge County the first two weeks. Friday, the Warriors “Blue Funk” defense held Fleming to 273 yards, and again won the turnover battle with two interceptions and two recovered fumbles.
The Warriors had eight total touchdowns. Three touchdowns came from senior running back Louis Taylor on runs of 47, 2, and 4 yards. Two were on passes from Dryus Hairston to Ty Grant, both 27 yards. The others came on a 25-yard run by Tyler Johnson, a 5-yard run by Hairston, and a 27-yard run by Kylan Brown.
Magna Vista has just one more nonconference game against a 1-2 Franklin County squad Friday night in Ridgeway. If keeping the perfect season intact wasn’t enough motivation for the Warriors, getting another win for their coach will be. A victory Friday night would give head coach Joe Favero 100 in his career at the school.
Other notes from Friday:
The Bus in Ridgeway
Kylan Brown broke off for a run Week 1 against Liberty Christian, and his Magna Vista teammates all started yelling the name “Jerome Bettis.”
Magna Vista’s No. 1 running back — 6 foot 1 inch, 185 pound Louis Taylor — may be the team’s Adrian Peterson, but the Warriors have the perfect foil for Taylor in the backfield with Brown. The 5’11, 228 pound bruiser plays like Bettis, the NFL Hall of Famer for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Taylor provides the speed and finesse, and Brown brings the power, running over defenders with ease.
Brown, a junior, led Magna Vista with 74 yards rushing on eight carries and added a TD Friday against William Fleming, bringing his season total to 129, second on the Warriors.
Taylor had 65 yards on six carries Friday. Magna Vista’s other runner, Dekavis Preston, was also impressive, rushing for 66 yards on eight carries, both season-highs.
Cougars defense struggles in Christiansburg
Patrick County’s defensive efforts nearly guided the Cougars to a win over Floyd County a week ago, a game they lost by just one point.
The Cougars held opponents to 257 and 161 yards in two games this season, but couldn’t stop the Blue Demons Friday night. Christiansburg had 302 yards rushing, and 72 in the air, scoring seven touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Patrick County.
The Blue Demons have scored 35, 28, and 48 points in three games this season.
Stats
Patrick County’s Dae’Shawn Penn added to his area leading rushing yards total, putting up 163 yards on 20 carries Friday night, bringing his season total to 576 in three games on 59 carries. He’s averaging 9.76 yards per carry this season.
Magna Vista’s Taylor stays tops in the area in total touchdowns. His three on Friday brings his season total to nine in three games.
Patrick County quarterback Will Sprowl threw for a season-high 65 yards on a 3/6 passing night. He added 15 yards rushing.
Magna Vista’s Hairston has a new favorite receiving seemingly every game. Friday it was senior Ty Grant, who caught two passes for 54 yards. Grant had three catches for 79 yards a week ago after failing to catch a pass Week 1.
Next week
Magna Vista (3-0) returns home next week to take on Franklin County (1-2) at 7 p.m.
Patrick County (1-2) will go on the road across state lines to take on rival North Stokes (3-1) at 7:30 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
