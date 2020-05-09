We’re deep into the world of no sports, but slowly and surely we’re starting to see real competition come back. There are a few events being shown on national TV today that local sports fans may find particularly interesting.
Here’s a look at what to watch over the next few days:
Sunday, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball – Maryland vs. North Carolina (Originally played on January 12, 1984)
With the huge buzz surrounding the ESPN docuseries on Michael Jordan, “The Last Dance”, ESPN has been finding as many ways as possible to give fans a look at the greatest to ever play basketball.
Today they’re taking it back to MJ’s college days with the Tar Heels, showing a classic matchup between UNC and the Maryland Terrapins, which that year featured two-time ACC Player of the Year Len Bias.
While nationally those names are extremely well-known, here in Martinsville there was another name on Maryland’s roster that night that sticks out. Former Martinsville High School standout Jeff Adkins was a junior for the Terps that season, starting 31 of 32 games and averaging 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
Sunday, FS1, 9 a.m. and noon
NASCAR Advance Auto Parts 500 from Martinsville Speedway (originally raced on April 14, 2004)
There may not be a real race at Martinsville Speedway this weekend, but you can still watch a race from The Paperclip today.
The Advance Auto Parts 400 at Martinsville in 2004 was won by… well I won’t ruin it for you, but it was won by a racing great who at that point hadn’t been to victory lane in three years. He became the eighth winningest driver in NASCAR history at the time, and it was the final win of his 26 year career in NASCAR’s top series.
Others
If you’re looking for live sports, today at 3 p.m. CBS Sports Network will show Pro Bull Riding, The Cooper Tires Invitational. I know nothing about this, but it’s live sports!
Also, baseball from South, Korea will return to ESPN live on Tuesday morning at 5:25 a.m. The KT Wiz will take on the NC Dinos. And if you haven’t picked your favorite KBO team and started following the best baseball league currently playing live games right now, what are you waiting for??? I’m all in on my Kiwoom Heroes.
If you can handle games coming on literally in the middle of the night, it’s a ton of fun to watch.
