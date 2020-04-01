In most sports skills can be gained and learned in practice and the weight room, but in baseball the only way to truly replicate and get a feel for the game is actually playing in games.
For two local college baseball players coming off of an injury, they were finally almost ready to get a taste of playing in games again when the baseball season was abruptly canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Dylan Cassell, a 2019 Bassett graduate, broke his hand during just his second practice of the fall at Eastern Mennonite University. After wearing a cast until Thanksgiving and getting the all-clear to return to baseball just after Christmas, Cassell suffered another setback when he re-injured his hand in early January.
The former Bengal was still driving back-and-forth to Harrisonburg for doctor's appointments after being sent home from school when the campus was shut down due to coronavirus concerns.
“They said I don't need emergency surgery, they think with rest it will heal on its own,” Cassell said by phone this week. “I hope to start swinging again in the next couple of weeks.”
A former Warrior knows that struggle.
Devin Page, a 2018 Magna Vista graduate, was also working his way back from injury. Page tore his labrum while in high school, and two years later issue finally reached a point where he couldn't ignore it any longer. He had surgery in the fall, and would have been coming back right around this time should his team at Bridgewater College still be on the field.
The NCAA canceled the entirety of the spring sports season on March 12.
“I've been working extremely hard and to see that that was not going to be able to happen now was kind of mind-blowing,” Page said. “Putting in all the hard work and everything and then it just gets thrown away.”
BASEBALL COMMUNITY
Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite closed their campuses right around the same time in the second week of March. Cassell and his teammates at EMU had 11 wins in 19 games, after winning just 16 games total in 2019.
“We were playing really well at the time,” Cassell said.
Cassell's last few days on campus were eventful both on and off the baseball field. The Royals won their final game, 7-5 over Averett, on Wednesday, March 11. The team was allowed to stay on campus and continue practicing the rest of the week after the original thought was that classes would resume as normal in early April.
Four days later, the players were told that a teammate had been tested for coronavirus, and the entire baseball team would have to quarantine in their rooms, only leaving to go to the bathroom and having food delivered to their dorms. Cassell had previously planned to leave the next morning.
Thankfully, the quarantine only lasted a day before the players were all told that campus would be shut down.
“It was a really weird 24 hours,” he said. “I thought we were going to be there for a long time, like two weeks, and then we just get packed up and leave the next day so it really escalated quickly.
“I came home and stayed away from everyone. I still haven't really went anywhere. Just working out at my house and doing some things here.”
The EMU teammates test came back negative nearly a week later.
Prior to the season being shut down, Cassell had spent time rehabbing and trying to gain as much knowledge about college baseball as he could. He learned a lot from Page, who he would text with from time-to-time. Both EMU and Bridgewater played in a spring break tournament in Myrtle Beach in early March.
“I've texted Devin a little bit because he's older than me so he's experienced what college is like, what college baseball is like,” Cassell said. “He's checked up on me... That was nice to have someone in our area playing in the same conference. And Bridgewater is not too far from me.”
Both Cassell and Page have found a community among the nearly dozen players from around Henry and Patrick Counties playing college baseball right now.
“Other college players talked about getting together and hitting,” Page said.
NOT PLAYING
It'll be nice for Page and Cassell to work with other players in the area to stay in baseball shape once they're able to get back on the fields, but it's nothing compared to actually playing in a game, something both players said they're worried about not having.
Cassell could already tell some of his skills were diminished after missing all of the fall. While he felt the time off helped his throwing arm and he felt fresher there, and he was seeing the ball better at the plate every time he got to take a live at-bat, he felt like he wasn't as quick to the ball in the field. That's where he worries most about the long time off.
“Every at-bat I was starting to see the ball better, so I think I would have recovered that skill set back pretty fast,” he said. “But the fielding part does scare me because playing third base, you have to be quick and you can't mess up because at the college level they're hitting balls pretty hard at you so I think that I have to work on that. I think that's probably the biggest thing that I'm going to work on right now because I did get in some bad habits I think with fielding once I came back. I don't know if it was me scared I was going to hurt my hand or me just losing the touch that I had in high school before coming to EMU.”
The extra time off could prove crucial for Page as he continues to work to build his arm back. There are pros and cons he has found to not playing this spring.
“For me personally it gives me extra time to build back my arm and other muscles that are key for baseball,” he said. “I do worry about not getting live at bats for hitting and live bullpens. I've been working around home here with other college players and trying to stay in shape, stay in tune with the game but the live aspect of it will definitely hurt.”
THE FUTURE
Page may be in only his second year at Bridgewater, but he is an academic junior, he knew next year would be his final college baseball season, even with the extra year of eligibility the NCAA is providing players.
He's hopeful he can play somewhere this summer, possibly in the Valley Baseball League, a summer college baseball league in the Shenandoah Valley.
Cassell was likely eligible for a medical redshirt for this season even without the extra year of eligibility, so the Bengal will return to EMU next year as a baseball freshman again. He hopes to ease into baseball activities, and start throwing with his dad soon and possibly be back in the full swing of the game by late April.
Returning to school as a freshman again is a big thing for him as he adjusts to college baseball while fully healthy.
Page, on the other hand, will go to school as a senior in the fall, with just one more season of baseball in his career. He's already counting down to when he can finally play another game.
“It'll be amazing,” Page said. “I've been practicing, I've been pretty much doing everything in practice and I got my first live at-bat in an intersquad scrimmage and I hit a double in my first at-bat back so that was very special.
“Definitely when I'm able to play again it'll be a joy.”
