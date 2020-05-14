A resident of Mulberry Creek Rehab in Martinsville who tested positive for the coronavirus had not shown any symptoms of the disease.
Nonetheless, the patient was removed from Mulberry Creek on Wednesday, after it was discovered she had the coronavirus, said Robert McClintic, CEO of Kissito Healthcare, the company that owns Mulberry Creek and seven other nursing homes.
The woman is the third case of COVID-19 in Martinsville and the second hospitalization, based on records from the Virginia Department of Health. In Henry County, there are 28 confirmed cases, with six hospitalizations, and there have been two deaths.
Because of privacy laws, “we can’t really divulge” her name or where she is now, McClintic said.
The West Piedmont Health District on Wednesday identified the most recent case in the city as a woman in her 90s.
The woman was not in the main area of the rest home but rather in an isolation ward, where five residents are presently, McClintic said. That’s where people stay when they come to Mulberry Creek from somewhere else, for a quarantine period before going into the regular parts of the home.
Generally, those people in the isolation ward are patients newly admitted to Mulberry Creek or returning from hospital stays, he said.
People there are tested on their sixth day of arrival, McClintic said, because experience has shown that’s the time by which the more reliable results are given.
The woman was asymptomatic, he said. That means she didn’t show any signs of being sick from the coronavirus. The test was just given to her as a matter of procedure, because she had arrived from somewhere else.
“We do feel like this case came in from the outside,” he said.
“I think a lot of nursing homes are getting a bad rap” because of coronavirus cases in them, he said. The coronavirus is a “very contagious virus. It’s been very hard” dealing with it. … This is a virus that can come from anywhere.
“We’ve been testing residents. We’ve been testing employees. We live hour to hour with this virus” to stay ahead of it.
“We continue to due diligence checks with our staff,” including checks on their temperatures throughout their shifts, he said.
“We’ve been praying for a hedge of protection.”
On Wednesday, Mulberry Creek Administrator Bob Nelson sent the following notice of the case to residents and family members of residents:
“We want to inform you that at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab Center, we have one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the facility.
“The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. We are doing everything we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.
“We are taking steps based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19, such as:
- Enhanced infection control precautions
- Screening residents, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms
- Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building
- Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests
- Postponing communal activities
- Following CDC/CMS recommendations
- Working with our local Health Department
“Due to government privacy requirements, we cannot divulge specific information about the individuals who have confirmed or suspected COVID-19, unless they are your family member and you have the necessary permissions to receive such information.
“We know you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus to others. We will contact you directly if your loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting, facetime, etc.
“We need your help in battling COVID-19. Please visit the CDC website (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus) to learn how you can help prevent the spread in our community, since continued spread in the larger community increases the chance the virus will work its way into our building.
“This is a difficult time for everyone. We will continue to provide you with updates. Please know that we are adhering to guidelines from the local and state health departments which continues to evolve as we learn more about this virus.
“We know that you may have questions and we encourage you to contact our center. Please call us at 276-638-8701 or visit our website at www.Kissito.org for updates on the status of your loved one.”
