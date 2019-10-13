A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to playing a role in an armed robbery that left an Axton man dead on his living room floor last year.
Rebecca Lynn Greenberg, 23, of Kyle, Texas, pleaded guilty to robbery with a deadly weapon Monday during a hearing in Henry County Circuit Court.
Deputies responding to a 911 call at 110 Keen Drive in Axton at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2018, found Eric Adams lying face up on the living room floor. There was blood behind his head and neck, and several shell casings littered the kitchen floor. It turns out that a plan to steal electronics by a group of acquaintances led to his death.
Along with Greensberg, three other people are accused in the slaying: Jake Andrew Lewis, 25, of Reidsville, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison; Dylan Alan Day, 20, of Reidsville, and Landon Chase Handy, 20, of Liberty, North Carolina, each have pleaded guilty to felony murder and related firearms charges. They are scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 17.
A medical examiner determined that Adams suffered eight gunshot wounds, including three to the chest that were potentially lethal.
At Greenberg’s hearing, Judge David V. Williams ordered a presentence report and substance abuse screening and assessment for her.
Paul Collins is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.
