In response to a recent letter to the editor (“This crime is the heart of the gun matter,” Feb. 11):
First of all I would like to state that neither Jermaine Davis Penn Jr., aka Jay, nor Lonnie DeAndre Reynolds, aka Dre, has been found guilty of the crimes they are being accused of. Second I would like Caleb Robertson, the writer, to know that these two young men are not thugs, and he has no right to label them as such.
Should I assume that Mr. Robertson is a white supremacist, a Nazi, or just plain racist? Honestly, I don’t care, because unlike some individuals, I don’t have too much time on my hands.
I’ll have everyone to know that both Jay and Dre were brought up in church, started on the varsity basketball team last year and go out of their way to help others. I can speak for Jay by saying that he mowed yards for elderly neighbors without charging them a dime. He is quick to open doors for others and says ma’am, sir, please, and thank you. Both young men are very respectful, appreciative and well-mannered.
The reason that guns are being threatened in the United States is because it causes an uproar from Americans both for or against the use or ownership of weapons. Americans love chaos, and that’s why the government continues to threaten them. The economy is benefited from the growth in sales because we believe we must buy all we can while we can.
It is our right to bear arms, and that cannot be taken from us. Americans feed off the drama, though, so as long as its attention-getting, then it will continue to be an issue.
One shooting in Patrick County is not the reason for all this gun talk, and it’s plain ignorance to publish such a letter. How many shootings have taken place in the past six months excluding the one in Patrick County? See my point? If it wasn’t for the “thug” comment, I probably would of just laughed it off.
Also, you do not know where anyone gets their guns. I am sure some do come off the streets; however, some could have come from an uncle or grandpa who is a veteran. Some could have been a gift from a heroic family member that is sick or dead and wanted to leave a token of their love in remembrance of the sacrifice they made for all of us.
You see, Mr. Robertson, you do not know the two young men that you so quickly stereotyped and called out in your embarrassing letter, and I think that you should use your free time to do volunteer work for your community. Instead since you are so focused on a just cause. Maybe then you wouldn’t be so quick to judge others or throw out information you know nothing about.
The writer is a resident of Woolwine.
