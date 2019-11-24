The screening of a short movie made in Martinsville has sparked a conversation about how formerly incarcerated persons can move back into society.
“Sell,” by Rudy’s Girl Media, was shown publicly for the first time Friday at Patrick Henry Community College. Rudy’s Girl Media is the production company of Natalie Hodge of Martinsville.
Afterward, a panel of people involved with the re-entry process spoke to about 100 attending this event hosted by the Martinsville-Henry County Re-Entry Council.
The Re-Entry Council is a collaboration of agencies (Brain Injury Services, Carilion Clinic, Community Fellowship Church & Dream Center, Virginia Department of Corrections, Department of Juvenile Justice, Department of Social Services, Department of Veteran Services, Disability Rights & Resources, Division of Child Support, PHCC, RPSS Works, Salvation Army, Southern Area Agencyon Aging, STEP Inc. and Virginia Employment System).
At the start of the event, Mandy Folman of the council led a survey people could take on smartphones; the responses showed immediately on the screen. One of them was: “Have you or someone you are close to been impacted by barriers related to having a criminal record?”
Seven people replied “No;” 35 replied “Yes.”
Then the 16-minute movie was played. In it, Demetrius (Andre “Smoov” Benton) is discouraged about not being able to find a job after being released from prison.
“You used to tell me I could do anything,” Demetrius tells Ayana (Elizabeth “E.J.” Martin). “Do you still believe that?”
“Yeah,” she says. “If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here.”
Eventually, Demetrius hits success with a modern hustle: using his network of dealers to sell an app created by Scott (Chase Young).
After the film, Benton talked about helping create that movie in Martinsville.
In this community, he said, “It’s all in what you make of it. If you want to be a part of something, you can be a part of something.”
Then the panel discussion began.
Sharon Barksdale of the Virginia Employment Commission talked about government initiatives to encourage companies to hire former prisoners.
A work opportunity tax credit allows employers to write off at least $2,400 of a formerly incarcerated person’s salary, she said. Also, federal bonding, available through any workforce center, insures the employers of any formerly incarcerated person for $5,000 “if anything happens.”
The Employment Commission offers job-seekers, including returning citizens (formerly incarcerated people), assistance in job searches, including practice with interviews; resume preparation; and the use of computers and fax machines.
Shawn Spencer of Fleetwood Homes said her company hires former prisoners. What’s important to the company, she said, is to “assess the skill set of every applicant” over that applicant’s past.
Her experiences with former prisoners range from people who have turned their lives around and work out quite well to some who “get a little money in their pocket, and they’re gone” back to old habits.
Duane Massenburg of the Virginia Department of Corrections said that there are levels of incarceration ranging from most secure to inmates who operate under more trust and are able to participate in work-release programs.
The movie “was great,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for seven years, and I look for things to talk about. There are so many good pieces in this movie” that help people understand what returning citizens go through.
“The best we can do is give somebody hope,” he said.
Donna Muncy, also of the Department of Corrections, said she helps prison counselors create “home plans” for prisoners 6 to 12 months before they are released, to help ensure a successful transition into society.
For many, the return to life after prison involves living in a halfway house for 90 days, giving them structure and security while they start back to work.
Leon Richardson is a peer recovery specialist through Piedmont Community Services.
He said difficulties returning citizens face include hearing people talk negatively about them and the difficulties of getting a driver’s license and a place to live.
He is a returning citizen, he said, and when he got out of incarceration “I had to find a direction, change my mindset and do something different. If I do the same thing, I would get the same results.”
“I really enjoyed the event and was super overwhelmed by the support of the project and the good energy around Re-Entry,” Hodge said after the event.
“Sell” will be shown four times this weekend at Hollywood Cinema: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. If the film were rated by an agency, Hodge estimated the rating would be PG-13 for some strong language.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
