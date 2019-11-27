There are many organizations in Martinsville and Henry County that provide services to people in need. From small to large, we reached out to three of them and asked what their biggest hurdle of the past year was, and for what they were most thankful.
Cops, Kids and Clothes
Cops, Kids and Clothes began as a ministry of Crosspoint Church in Henry County. The program has expanded to include the help and support of businesses, teachers, charities and many churches.
Mark Gilbert, a retired Martinsville police officer, is in charge of the program.
Raising money is hard. “There are so many people now doing charitable fund raising even on Facebook for their birthdays that raising funds to continue what we do is always a challenge,” said Gilbert.
“The mission of the program is to help children from elementary school to college with basic needs like shoes, clothes, food, hygiene products, tuition or any basic need item that helps them overcome the obstacles of poverty."
Resource rooms are stocked by Gilbert and other volunteers and his plan is to have one in every school in Martinsville and Henry County.
“Drewry Mason Elementary and Magna Vista still need to be done. We will finish them up after Thanksgiving,” Gilbert said. “All should be done before Christmas break. Then we will do Martinsville Middle School.”
If you would like to contribute, make your check payable to “Cops, Kids and Clothes” and send to 306 Owsley Drive, Martinsville, VA 24112.
United Way
While the United Way is the largest organization in the region in providing help to those in need, its biggest hurdle is the same as the smallest organizations.
“One of the continuing challenges that the United Way faces is being able to raise sufficient funds to support these programs and services that depend on United Way fundraising efforts,” Community Engagement Coordinator Julia Hollandsworth said. “Each year, requests for support from the United Way always exceed the amount of funds available for distribution.”
Donated funds to the United Way help to support Grace Network and many other organizations like Southside Survivor Response Center, Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge, and the Boy Scouts.
“We are grateful for any contribution we receive,” Hollandsworth said. “Every donation, large or small, exemplifies what it means to… fight for the health, financial stability and education of every person in Martinsville and Henry County.
“Together… we can deliver health care services and support to more people, help our friends and family get on the path to financial stability, provide out of school programs and individualized support to local at-risk teens, and enable our neighbors to get back on their feet.”
Hollandsworth says the United Way is only able to accomplish what it does because of the caring power of the community. “We are incredibly fortunate to have such a dedicated and compassionate community in Martinsville and Henry County. The countless volunteer hours that are logged by volunteers at programs such as the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), helping their fellow community members file taxes for free.”
She said UW is thankful for “the thousands of individual donors that contribute their hard-earned money to help realize a change in their community, the hundreds of volunteers that give their time… those in the community that advocate for the work of the United Way, its partner agencies, and the importance of working together to address the critical human service challenges that we see on a daily basis.
“We thank each and every one of you. We truly appreciate your support, dedication, and compassion and realize that without you, we would not be able to continue moving our community forward.”
If you would like to contribute to the United Way, donations can be made online at www.UnitedWayofHCM.org or mailed to P.O. OBox 951, Martinsville, VA 24114.
Grace Network
Grace Network helps people who are about to be evicted, loose their utilities, or cannot feed their family due to a crisis. “We are supported by 125 churches… and are blessed to have over 150 volunteers,” Executive Director Tracy Hinchcliff said. “We don’t have many hurdles to get over, but instead, we are so blessed by our church partners, businesses, organizations and individuals that help each day to bring our mission to those seeking assistance.
“Anyone walking through our door is greeted with a smile because we all know that a crisis can come to anyone at any time in their lives. During this time of Thanksgiving, we are so grateful for our volunteers that tirelessly show their heart and compassion each day and our community partners that show up with food, donations and love.
“It’s what we were meant to do and I am grateful to be part of it,” Hinchcliff said.
If you would like to donate, the address is 16 Liberty St. Extension, P O Box 3902, Martinsville, VA 24112 or online at gracenetworkmhc.org.
