Sure, your eyes lit up Christmas morning at the sight of that flat-screen TV, laptop computer or Playstation under the tree. But keep in mind, there are people roaming the streets hoping to revel in your good fortune - for nefarious reasons.
Simply put, that crumpled box for the DSLR camera or Alexa now discarded on your curb is like a neon welcome sign pointing potential burglars to your home.
“It’s sad we have to take that into consideration,” said Martinsville Police Department Chief Deputy Robert Fincher.
To keep the problem at bay, Fincher suggests breaking down and folding up boxes, so they’re not sitting out in the open in their full form. If a gift recipient tears a large box into smaller pieces, it’s easier to hide what the packaging originally contained.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Capt. T. Easter encouraged those worried about an item’s packaging to break it down until it fits into a garbage bag people can’t see through.
Chad Pickeral, of Danville, received an art desk for Christmas. While an art desk doesn’t normally make the top 10 on a burglar’s list, the box the desk came in measured several feet wide and several feet long. The sheer size of the package easily could have been mistaken for something else, like a big TV.
Instead of tearing the box into smaller pieces or putting it outside, Chad Pickeral came up with the idea of putting it to practical use.
“I plan to use it for storage, so that it’s not on the curb at all,” he said.
He and wife Juanita Pickeral accumulated several new seasonal decorations for their first Christmas with their 11-month-old son John Elijah Pickeral. When Chad Pickeral received the large gift, he envisioned a new purpose for the big box.
“I’ll put decorations in it and when we move into our new house, we’ll put it upstairs,” he said.
While taking special precautions after the holidays helps make homes less of a target, burglars aren’t tied to the seasons. A break-in can occur anytime, anywhere.
“Having items in open view of windows can also be inviting to criminals,” Fincher said. “When you drive by at night, you can kind of see which houses have the huge TVs in the main room. Criminals may think, ‘What more might they have?’”
It’s a good practice to put up jewelry, cash and other valuables when they’re not being used. Leaving enticing items lying around in plain sight could be the reason someone targets your house instead of continuing down the street.
There are also additional precautions homeowners may take, like installing security systems or cameras. For those who want to protect their house, but need to do it on a budget, there are free, simple changes they may make to their house front to make it less inviting to a criminal.
“One of the things we often suggest is that the property outside of your house can attract or repel,” Fincher said.
Overgrown shrubs, trees or multiple dark areas in which to hide could entice a criminal to scour your property.
“You want to keep your house well lit and keep your bushes trimmed away from your windows and make sure they’re not blocking your doors,” Fincher said. “Criminals are going to go after the easier target. You want to make your house not inviting to burglars.”
The simplest action can often deter a would-be home invader.
“Have some motion lights set up,” Easter said. “Make sure your doors are locked. Check your garage door and make sure it’s locked and secure.”
Homeowners should also check windows to make sure they’re closed, locked and secure.
For those traveling – whether for the holidays or an annual summer vacation – it’s a good idea to make the house appear lived-in.
“If you’re going to be gone, have people check on your house,” Easter said. “Ask a friend or neighbor to get your mail so it doesn’t get piled up. Keep your house lit up.”
Any returning home from a week-long trip, or maybe just a simple jog around the block, and feels their house could’ve been targeted for a break-in, they are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement immediately.
“If it has been compromised, do not enter the house,” Fincher said. “Let us come in and make certain the bad guys aren’t still there.”
If there are pry marks on the doorframe, busted windows, or other out of the ordinary signs that someone could’ve tried to enter a home, it’s important to call police, even if no one stepped foot inside.
“If there is any sign someone may have attempted to get in, call us. It’s something we try to keep up with,” Fincher said. “It’s beneficial to us to find out where crime might have occurred.”
For those seeking peace of mind before heading out of town for a couple of days, many such law enforcement agencies as the Martinsville Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office offer free vacation patrol services. Simply call the agency’s non-emergency number.
“If you’re going out of town, contact us and ask to be put on our vacation checklist,” Fincher said. “An officer will come by and check your doors and windows.”
Martinsville residents with questions about their home’s security should call the department’s non-emergency number to set an appointment for a crime prevention specialist to meet them at their home and perform an assessment.
The non-emergency number to the Martinsville Police Department is (276) 638-8751, and the one for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is (276) 656-4200.