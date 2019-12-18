Charlie and Sherri Bradshaw will be laid to rest today in the Horsepasture Christian Church cemetery after a funeral at the church at 1 p.m.
The couple died Friday afternoon when their 2017 Ford Explorer was struck by a falling tree and then veered off Bouldin Road in Henry County, colliding with a utility pole and several trees. Their twin grandchildren survived the crash.
“It is with a heavy heart that we must pass along the untimely deaths of our mother and father … from a tragic motor vehicle accident on the eve of December 13, 2019,” their son, Michael Bradshaw, said in a press release from Triangle Electric Corporation.
“The past few days haven’t been easy on our family or our families at Triangle Electric Corporation as well as the volunteers at Horsepasture Fire Department.”
Charlie Bradshaw was the chief of the Horsepasture Fire Department and the president of Triangle Electric Corporation. Michael Bradshaw is the company’s vice president.
“The Bradshaw family and Triangle Electric has endured great loss over the years beginning with the untimely passing of our past Vice President John A. Bradshaw in 2001, our past President Nancy K. Bradshaw in June 2019, and now our current President Charles and wife Sherri,” the release stated.
John Bradshaw died in 2001 in an industrial accident at age 42. Nancy Bradshaw died last year at the age of 87. Michael Bradshaw will assume the role of president of the company, and “other positions will be announced as they are filled,” the release stated.
In addition to being a volunteer in emergency services since the age of 16, Charlie Bradshaw was active in the Horsepasture Christian Church, Horsepasture Ruritans and several other organizations, boards and committees. Sherri Bradshaw was medical assistant and had retired.
A large contingent of emergency vehicles escorted the bodies of the Bradshaws on Wednesday afternoon from McKee-Stone funeral home in Martinsville to the Horsepasture Christian Church in advance of the visitation at the church later that evening.
“The family and Triangle Electric asks for continued respect and privacy from the media. The next few days, weeks and months will continue to be hard on us,” Michael Bradshaw said in the release.
“We must pick up the pieces and continue forward honoring our family, fulfilling their legacy and continue to make them proud.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
